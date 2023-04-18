.

Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y Announce Webster Hall Show

04-18-2023

Jermaine Dupri Event poster
Event poster

(The Purple Agency) Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their EP For Motivational Use Only at New York's infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.

The Atlanta-based hitmaker and Spitta Andretti previously debuted a live exhibition of the music-making process behind the EP at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA. The stage set was designed to recreate Dupri's famous hitmaking Atlanta studio. In addition, during the show the audience was treated to behind the scenes video footage of their actual studio sessions, giving them a true look into the recording process between the two artists.

The seven-song EP has received acclaim from the likes of HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, and REVOLT, while RapRadar praised, "Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri are still on top."

