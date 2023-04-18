Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y Announce Webster Hall Show

(The Purple Agency) Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their EP For Motivational Use Only at New York's infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.
The Atlanta-based hitmaker and Spitta Andretti previously debuted a live exhibition of the music-making process behind the EP at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA. The stage set was designed to recreate Dupri's famous hitmaking Atlanta studio. In addition, during the show the audience was treated to behind the scenes video footage of their actual studio sessions, giving them a true look into the recording process between the two artists.
The seven-song EP has received acclaim from the likes of HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, and REVOLT, while RapRadar praised, "Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri are still on top."
Jermaine Dupri & Curren$Y Delivered A Live Exhibition For 'For Motivational Use Only'
Jermaine Dupri And Curren$y Release Collaborative EP 'For Motivational Use Only'
Jermaine Dupri And Currensy Announce Concert
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour
Rammstein Announce Anniversary Edition Of 'Sehnsucht'
Skid Row's 'I Remember You' Given Country Makeover
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour
Rancid Announce New Album Tomorrow Never Comes With Title Track Video
Sirenia Premiere 'Deadlight' Video
Oxbow Return With '1000 Hours' And Announce New Album
Singled Out: Xysma's Encounter At Dawn