Jermaine Dupri And Currensy Announce Concert

03-30-2023

Jermaine Dupri Event poster
(The Purple Agency) Following the release of their debut single "Essence Fest," Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper, Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, announced their upcoming concert at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA on April 7th in support of their EP For Motivational Use Only. Doors open at 7:30 PM ET, and the show begins at 8:30 PM ET.

Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y are also gearing up for the release of "Never Fall Off," featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper, T.I., on Friday, March 31st. From the Block recently debuted a live performance of Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y's song Never Enough.

Yesterday, Essence Magazine and Billboard announced that Jermaine Dupri will be celebrating hip-hop's 50th and So So Def's 30th anniversaries with a star-studded performance at this year's Essence Festival.

