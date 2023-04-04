.

Jermaine Dupri And Curren$y Release Collaborative EP 'For Motivational Use Only'

04-04-2023

Jermaine Dupri EP art
EP art

(The Purple Agency) Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings Curren$y unleash their highly anticipated collaborative EP entitled "For Motivational Use Only."

The EP begins with a groovy vibe on "So So Jets," hinging on punchy bars from Curren$y and a danceable soundscape produced by Jermaine Dupri. The duo picks up the pace on the invigorating "Off The Lot" featuring 2 Chainz. The track opens with funky drums over a heavenly vocal sample, before Curren$y declares a chantable hook in, "I just left the lot in this bitch, I'm finna hit the shop in this sh*t." 2 Chainz adds a fierce verse highlighted by back-to-back bars and his signature vocals. The EP concludes with "Fortune 500." Between an uplifting guitar melody and driving drums, Curren$y spits straight fire for three minutes, detailing a story of his come-up.

The project also includes "Never Fall Off" (feat. T.I.). Released less than a week ago, the latter has already garnered nearly 100K streams. Additionally, it has received acclaim from the likes of HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, and REVOLT, while RapRadar praised, "Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri are still on top."

The new track succeeded Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y's debut single, "Essence Fest." Released earlier this month, the single has already racked up over 456k Spotify streams, in addition to receiving critical acclaim from the likes of RapRadar, Dirty Glove Bastard, and HotNewHipHop, who praised, "Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri are coming through with some heat this summer." Also, Essence Magazine and Billboard recently announced that Jermaine Dupri will be celebrating hip-hop's 50th and So So Def's 30th anniversaries with a star-studded performance at this year's Essence Festival.

Listen to For Motivational Use Only here.

