Johanna Samuels Shares 'Holy Mothers' ft. Madison Cunningham

Cover art

(Chromatic) LA-via-NYC artist Johanna Samuels today shared her new single "Holy Mothers," a stirring piano ballad from her forthcoming album Bystander, due out June 23rd via Jealous Butcher Records and produced by Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman, The National, Bob Weir).

The song-which arrives alongside a beautifully shot, Kenzie Elizabeth-directed video-is an exquisite showcase of Samuels' nuanced, compassionate and eloquent songwriting, and also features vocals from GRAMMY-winner Madison Cunningham.

"I wrote this song after a very vulnerable conversation I had with my friend Madison. I was very heartbroken, shell shocked and feeling like there was no safe place for me to be authentic-I apologized for everything I did," explains Samuels. "The conversation ended up opening up a new avenue of questions for me to ask myself: 'What kind of love do I want to give out and what kind do I want to receive? How do my feminine instincts to make unconditionally loving spaces for men perpetuate their inability to act with accountability?' Madi ended up singing with me on the track and it's now my favorite on the record."

"Holy Mothers" follows lead single "Ugly On The Inside," which earned support from Stereogum ("lush, propulsive folk-pop"), Brooklyn Vegan ("a rocking, reflective track"), Buzzbands.la ("bright, lithe vocals"), and more. Samuels has also confirmed an upcoming show with BAILEN at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on May 20th, as well as headline record release shows in LA (July 8th at Zebulon) and NYC (July 22nd at Union Pool). See below for a current itinerary.

Johanna Samuels Live Dates:

05/20 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge+

07/08 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

+ supporting BAILEN

