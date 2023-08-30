Jordan Ward Release 'ZOOMIES' Video

Video still Video still

(Interscope) Jordan Ward has blessed fans with an incredible visual for the standout track "ZOOMIES" off his recently released deluxe album moreward(FORWARD) via ARTium Recordings/Interscope Records. The music video, directed by Ward's videographer Rae Blackman, finds the artist running amok and enjoying life during the American and London legs of his tour. Ward and his crew hit up various locations in a home movie-style video, such as fooling around one of the iconic London red telephone boxes to dancing amongst a crowd of people going about their day.

Ward's new single "ZOOMIES" arrives after he unleashed moreward(FORWARD), the deluxe edition of his debut album FORWARD, which was released last March. The deluxe comes with an additional three tracks that supplement the raw creativity Jordan Ward displayed on FORWARD. "MUSTARD" featuring 6LACK led the way for the trio of tracks that also include the stellar collaboration with Easton Fitz titled "WEBBIE" and the summer-tinged banger "ZOOMIES."

In addition to the three singles, Ward had several opportunities come his way all off the strength of FORWARD from his inaugural headlining tour TOURWARD, supporting JID and Smino's LuvIs4Ever Tour, performing at J Cole's sold-out Dreamville Festival, and opening for 6LACK's Since I Have A Lover Tour in the U.S., from Oct. 19 to Nov. 24.

Jordan Ward was recently named a 2023 Complex Artist To Watch and received spotlights in Office Magazine and Teen Vogue. Recently, SPIN Magazine featured the St. Louis native, calling him "an obvious candidate for near-immediate stardom" while FUSE highlighted him on their Mind Massage series, where he took viewers on "a sound journey using some of his favorite items such as a Kombucha, Incense, Rolling Papers and more." If that weren't enough adulation, Jordan Ward has also landed on the radar of some A-list artists such as Tyler, The Creator, J.Cole, and No I.D, who have all given their coveted co-signs.

