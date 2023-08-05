Jordi Celebrates Album Release With 'nightlife' Video

(BPM) Drummer/singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, Jordi, has officially released her debut album 'Sorry I'm Late' via Dangerbird Records. Recorded with Joe Reinhart (Algernon Cadwallader / Hop Along), 'Sorry I'm Late' includes previously released singles "odd day", "so easy" and "clear". Along with the album comes a new music video for "nightlife".
What started as a quest to create something "fun to jump and mosh to" became, with a supportive assist from her drum teacher, her first demo. After finding its way to producer Ken Sluiter (Heart, Veruca Salt), that demo became Jordi's debut single "Escape Route," released in 2021 as part of Dangerbird Records' Microdose Singles series. The track spent 3 weeks at #1 on the influential KROQ Locals Only show, spending 10 weeks in the top 5, while garnering notice from publications like American Songwriter, MXDWN, Buzzbands.LA and others. "Escape Route" was also added to some of the biggest rock playlists in the streaming world and was featured in a Coach ad for New York Fashion Week 2023.
Her in your face, honest, approach to songwriting feels reminiscent of the great female led rock of the 90's. Sonically, you'll find influences of early Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Veruca Salt, and Hole.
