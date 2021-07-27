Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46

Founding Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, who also played with Vimic and Sinsaenum, died in his sleep on Monday (July 26th), according to statement from his family.
His family shared, "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46.
"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.
"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."
Mike Portnoy was one of many musicians who have reacted to the sad news. He wrote, "Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan Max was, he sent over to the house a giant box filled with Slipknot swag...shirts, hoodies, backpacks, sticks etc...and when I did the one-off show playing w Stone Sour in Brazil (at which Slipknot also played) he always treated me like part of the family. F***, this one really hurts..."
