Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison

Michael Angulia | 07-30-2021

Slipknot took to social media to pay tribute to founding drummer Joey Jordison who passed away earlier this week. The band shared a tribute video and a short message.

They wrote, "Our hearts go out to Joey's family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison's art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back.

"Joey's impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey." Watch the video here.

