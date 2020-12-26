Slipknot's Debut 21st Anniversary Marked By Joey Jordison 2020 In Review

Slipknot's Debut 21st Anniversary Marked By Joey Jordison was a top 20 story of June 2020: Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison took to social media on Monday to share his reflection on the 21st anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album.
Jordison shared a photo of his double-platinum plaque for the album on Instagram on Monday (June 29th and wrote, "It's almost hard to believe how these years have flown by like blast beats.
"That album was & will always be some of the absolute best memories of my life. There's nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us & the Metal world. It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues & stadiums worldwide.
"We didn't expect it, but it absolutely exploded! We were so determined, hungry, and ready to take on the world and we did. We feared no one, and it showed when we took the stage. It was just 'that' time. Total mystery it was.
"Thank you to Monte Conner, Dave Rath, and all at Roadrunner Records... Sophia John, Ross 'The King' Robinson & Chuck Johnson. To the fans, you guys made this happen for all of us, and I dedicate this anniversary to YOU!!! Metal Forever. Thank you eternally! Joey Jordison no.1." See his post here.
Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray 2020 In Review
Slipknot Push Back Knotfest Japan To 2022
Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor
Slipknot Announce New Knotfest Event In 2021
Slipknot Working On New Music During Lockdown
Slipknot's Knotfest Announces Free Virtual Pulse of the Maggots Fest
Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song
Corey Taylor and Jonathan Davis On Final Metal Crush Episode
Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki- Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash- Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In 6 Years- more
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki
Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash
Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In Six Years
Blue Oyster Cult's Albert Bouchard Announces Limited Edition Release
Vinnie Moore Releases 'Same Sun Shines' Video
Singled Out: Tripper And The Wild Things' Juno
Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans 2020 In Review
Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement 2020 In Review