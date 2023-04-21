Kacey Musgraves inducts Radney Foster into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame

(IVPR) In a ceremony at Austin's Moody Theatre on February 25, Kacey Musgraves joined Radney Foster onstage for "Nobody Wins" and "Texas In 1880" - songs she sang as his background singer at 19. Along with Kelly Willis, Randy Rogers and William Beckmann, who also joined Foster on stage, Musgraves inducted her former boss into the 2023 Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association honors Texas songwriters who have helped shape and define Texas culture. Other performers included Ronnie Dunn, LeeRoy Parnell, W.C Clark, Escovedo, Clawson, Nunn and David Lee.

"The first Foster and Lloyd really changed music for me," said Darius Rucker in a video tribute, "No one deserves this more. Radney is one of the greatest songwriters of all time." Later in the tribute, Keith Urban said, "Radney is the real deal. The first time I heard him sing, I thought, who is this voice? His album See What You Want to See was a game changer, his songwriting really spoke to me. I've cut four songs off that record!"

Foster has written multiple number one singles and had countless cuts by artists like Urban, the Chicks, Hootie and the Blowfish, Jack Ingram and others. He joins Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, Rodney Crowell, Lightnin' Hopkins, Joe Ely, Townes Van Zandt, Lefty Frizzell, Clint Black, Robert Earl Keen, Liz Rose, Aaron Barker, Freddy Powers, and many more in the Hall Of Fame.

He is currently on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his solo debut, Del Rio, TX 1959.

Radney Foster Tour Dates:

April 21 - The Texan Theater, Greenville, TX

April 22 - Cultural Activities Center, Temple. TX

April 26 - Larry Joe Taylor Fest, Stephenville, TX

April 28 - Stateside at the Paramount, Austin, TX SOLD OUT

April 29 - Germanfest, Muenster, TX

May 10 - Main Street Crossing, Tomball, TX

May 11 - The Fe, Santa Fe, Texas. SOLD OUT

May 12 - St. Mark's Episcopal Church, San Antonio, TX

June 17 - Felton Music Hall with Red Meat, Felton, CA

June 18 - The Chapel with Red Meat, San Francisco, CA

June 29 - The Mucky Duck, Houston, TX

June 30 - Levitt Pavilion, Arlington, TX

July 1 - Southern Junction, Royse City, TX

July 7 - Gruene Hall, New Braunfels, TX

July 8 - Red River Station, St. Jo, TX

August 15 - City Winery, NY

August 16 - Music on Main Street, Woodbridge, NJ

August 18 - Caffé Lena, Saratoga Springs, NY

August 25 - Granbury Live, Granbury, TX

August 26 - The Texas Theater, Waxahachie, TX

