Kameron Marlowe Releases 'I Can Lie (The Truth Is)

(Sony Music Nashville) Kameron Marlowe takes listeners back to the honky tonks on his new track "I Can Lie (The Truth Is)." "'I Can Lie' is a song about a toxic relationship that talks about the battle of loving and hating someone who's just not good for you," said Marlowe. "When people hear it, I want them to be taken back in time to the 1970s when western outlaw country was taking over."

Anchored by wailing pedal steel, forlorn fiddle, and Marlowe's barrel-chested vocals, the song is fit for a dancehall waltz. It's the latest offering from Marlowe, whose debut album We Were Cowboys arrived in August 2022 to critical acclaim, with Taste of Country hailing his "commitment to making sure the stories he tells are powerful, vibrant and true" and the "evocative, cinematic and deeply personal" title track, which MusicRow called "Ferociously good." Whiskey Riff also lauded the "down-to-earth, relatable" album that makes listeners "feel a kindred spirit with [Marlowe] as a writer, singer and overall grounded human being." The project features his Platinum- and Gold-certified singles "Giving You Up" and "Burn 'Em All."

Marlowe has been named to the CMT Listen Up and Opry NextStage classes of 2023 and will perform on the Chevy Riverfront stage at CMA Fest tomorrow (6/10) at 10:45 a.m. He'll also appear at Sony Music Live at ACME Feed & Seed at 1:00 p.m. and Spotify House at 5:30 p.m.

Following his celebrated headline WE WERE COWBOYS TOUR, Marlowe will be on the road this summer and fall with Dierks Bentley, Parker McCollum, and Jordan Davis, and is set to open for Luke Bryan on his fall FARM TOUR 2023.

