Kenny Chesney Replaces Morgan Wallen At Gulf Coast Jam

Event poster

(pr) Kenny Chesney has been recruited to replace Morgan Wallen at the Gulf Coast Jam after Wallen was ordered on vocal rest for six week after he reinjured his vocal cords.

EBM shared these details: With I Go Back 2023 wrapping on May 27 in Orange Beach, the 8-time Entertainer of the Year will be stepping in as a headliner at Gulf Coast Jam and Carolina Country Music Fest - bringing his stadium sized energy to those events.

"It's like an extra little bit of something," Chesney says of the decision to play the add-on events. "We love playing those great big stages, and I think everyone knows that. But this year, in these venues, has been unlike anything we've done in years - so much fun, so great, so spur of the moment - and I wouldn't change a thing.

"I can't lie, though. I was missing those big stages just a bit. And now, me and the road family get to have our cake and eat it, too. When we got the call, even though we were basically done, I thought it over, and of course we wanted to be there for the fans. They're the reason we do this - and the opportunity to step in and let even more people see how white hot and awesome these players are is awesome. Funny how life has a way of stepping in!"

