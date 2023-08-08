.

Kiefer Gets Animated For 'August Again' Video and Announce Album

08-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kiefer News Album art August 08, 2023
Album art

(PM) Kiefer has announced his new album, It's Ok, B U, out September 22. A new song, "August Again", is out now. "August Again" was born of that specific yet universal feeling around missing an ex long after you expect to and is accompanied by an animated visualizer by Barcelona-based artist María Medem.

The new album marks a return to solo beat making after recent projects' live band-driven sound, and reflects Kiefer's journey to self-acceptance as he "transitioned from being super afraid of the feelings I'm going through, toward facing them, accepting them, feeling them, learning from them."

Though It's Ok, B U is instrumental, its track titles give telling clues to Kiefer's emotional states. The album's arc reflects his journey towards self-acceptance, as he grapples with feelings ranging from panic to lust and self-doubt - ultimately, his optimistic outlook on life and firm sense of self are what carry him through to the other side.

Kiefer has collaborated with the likes of Carrtoons and Theo Croker, and is active in fostering the LA jazz and improvised music community. Outside of his growing collection of original works, which includes two LPs and an EP trilogy on Stones Throw, Kiefer has produced, played, and written with artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a GRAMMY Award for his work with the latter.

Related Stories
Kiefer Gets Animated For 'August Again' Video and Announce Album

Kiefer Sutherland Launching UK Tour

Kiefer Sutherland Shares 'Bloor Street' Video

Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour

More Kiefer News

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more

Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more

Reviews

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report

Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago

RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Latest News

The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed

Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video

Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History

Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrating 40th Anniversary

Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour

Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton Double Album Released

Tommy Emmanuel And Raul Malo Release 'Far Away Places' Video

Steely Dan Launch Reissue Program With Remastered 'Aja'