Kiefer Gets Animated For 'August Again' Video and Announce Album

(PM) Kiefer has announced his new album, It's Ok, B U, out September 22. A new song, "August Again", is out now. "August Again" was born of that specific yet universal feeling around missing an ex long after you expect to and is accompanied by an animated visualizer by Barcelona-based artist María Medem.
The new album marks a return to solo beat making after recent projects' live band-driven sound, and reflects Kiefer's journey to self-acceptance as he "transitioned from being super afraid of the feelings I'm going through, toward facing them, accepting them, feeling them, learning from them."
Though It's Ok, B U is instrumental, its track titles give telling clues to Kiefer's emotional states. The album's arc reflects his journey towards self-acceptance, as he grapples with feelings ranging from panic to lust and self-doubt - ultimately, his optimistic outlook on life and firm sense of self are what carry him through to the other side.
Kiefer has collaborated with the likes of Carrtoons and Theo Croker, and is active in fostering the LA jazz and improvised music community. Outside of his growing collection of original works, which includes two LPs and an EP trilogy on Stones Throw, Kiefer has produced, played, and written with artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a GRAMMY Award for his work with the latter.
Kiefer Sutherland Launching UK Tour
Kiefer Sutherland Shares 'Bloor Street' Video
Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed
Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video
Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History
Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrating 40th Anniversary
Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour
Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton Double Album Released
Tommy Emmanuel And Raul Malo Release 'Far Away Places' Video
Steely Dan Launch Reissue Program With Remastered 'Aja'