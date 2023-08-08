Kiefer Gets Animated For 'August Again' Video and Announce Album

Album art

(PM) Kiefer has announced his new album, It's Ok, B U, out September 22. A new song, "August Again", is out now. "August Again" was born of that specific yet universal feeling around missing an ex long after you expect to and is accompanied by an animated visualizer by Barcelona-based artist María Medem.

The new album marks a return to solo beat making after recent projects' live band-driven sound, and reflects Kiefer's journey to self-acceptance as he "transitioned from being super afraid of the feelings I'm going through, toward facing them, accepting them, feeling them, learning from them."

Though It's Ok, B U is instrumental, its track titles give telling clues to Kiefer's emotional states. The album's arc reflects his journey towards self-acceptance, as he grapples with feelings ranging from panic to lust and self-doubt - ultimately, his optimistic outlook on life and firm sense of self are what carry him through to the other side.

Kiefer has collaborated with the likes of Carrtoons and Theo Croker, and is active in fostering the LA jazz and improvised music community. Outside of his growing collection of original works, which includes two LPs and an EP trilogy on Stones Throw, Kiefer has produced, played, and written with artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a GRAMMY Award for his work with the latter.

