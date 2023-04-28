Lee Brice Scores Daytime Emmy Awards Nomination For 'Pocket Change'

(True Public Relations) Curb Records multi-Platinum selling artist, Lee Brice, has scored his first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination. The award-winning singer-songwriter appeared on the PBS Primetime series, American Anthems (produced by Believe Entertainment Group and NBCU), which honors everyday heroes who have overcome adversity and go on to make lasting positive impacts in their communities.
His original song, "Pocket Change," written alongside long-time Curb songwriter Billy Montana, and Adam Wood, mirrors the inspiring story of Ashley Ruiz - a "hope dealer" that pays for laundry services in low-income communities.
"What can I say? I'm completely stunned," says Brice. "I never once thought I'd be an Emmy nominee! I had a great time working with 'American Anthems' and meeting such an inspiring person like Ashley really puts life and everything we take for granted into perspective. On behalf of myself, Billy and Adam, I just want to say thank you so much for this incredible recognition."
The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will air live on June 16th on CBS and Paramount +.
