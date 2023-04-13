Luh Tyler Announces My Vision Tour

(Atlantic) Rising 17-year-old rapper Luh Tyler continues his run as the "coolest teenager in rap" with the "My Vision Tour" presented by Rolling Loud. Named after his recently released debut mixtape, the "My Vision Tour" marks the Tallahassee native's first ever tour.
The "My Vision Tour" kicks off on June 20th at Los Angeles' The Echo and continues through mid-July with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Orlando.
In addition to these dates, Tyler is also slated for high profile festival appearances at Rolling Loud Miami, Portugal and Germany, as well as Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and Colours.
Earlier this month, Luh Tyler surprised fans with MY VISION: RELOADED, an extended version of his debut mixtape, MY VISION, which was originally released days prior. Featuring five additional songs including "Ransom" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and "On A Tuesday," as well as fan favorites, such as "Jayda Wayda," MY VISION: RELOADED was released alongside a companion visual for "You Was Laughing," which has nearly 1 Million views in less than two weeks.
6/20/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
06/22/23 - New York, NY @ Market Hotel
6/24/23 -Chicago, IL @ Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
6/25/23 - Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room
6/27/23 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
6/28/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory
6/30/23 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
7/1/23- Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
7/5/23 Portimao, Portugal @ Rolling Loud Portugal
7/7/23 -Munich, Germany @ Rolling Loud Germany
7/11/23 - London, UK @ Colours
7/22/23 - Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
