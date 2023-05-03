.

Luh Tyler Delivers 'First Show' Music Video

05-03-2023

Luh Tyler Video still
Video still

(Atlantic) 17-year-old rising rapper Luh Tyler releases official music video for "First Show," which follows Tyler's acclaimed debut mixtape, MY VISION: RELOADED, that is available now via Motion Music/Atlantic Records.

Last month, Tyler announced that he will continue his run as the "coolest teenager in rap" with the "My Vision Tour" presented by Rolling Loud. Named after his recently released debut mixtape, the "My Vision Tour" marks the Tallahassee, FL native's first ever tour.

The "MY VISION TOUR" kicks off on June 20th at Los Angeles' The Echo and continues through mid-July with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Orlando.

