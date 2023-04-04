Luh Tyler Surprises Fans With My Vision: Reloaded

(Atlantic) Just days after releasing his debut mixtape, rising 17-year-old rapper Luh Tyler's surprises fans with MY VISION: RELOADED. . This enhanced version features five additional songs including two new songs - "Ransom" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and "On A Tuesday" - as well as fan favorites, such as "Jayda Wayda." Check it out here.
The Tallahassee native's 12-track project arrived last Friday alongside the official video for "You Was Laughing," directed by Cotto0verDidIt. My Vision includes features from NoCap, Anti Da Menace, Loe Shimmy and production from ForeveRolling (Gucci Mane, BigWalkDog, Lil Durk), Al Geno (Quavo, Lil Baby) and LuciG (PopSmoke, Rod Wave).
My Vision was announced last month after the release of both "Back Flippin," and "Fat Racks Pt.2" with BabyTron. In less than a year of releasing music, Tyler has amassed more than 43 million streams, received cosigns from hip-hop heavyweights Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown, Coi Leray, Kehlani, Trippie Redd, Rubi Rose and more with critical praise from Complex, Pitchfork, XXLand HipHopDX.
MY VISION: RELOADED TRACKLIST
My Vision
Stand On Biz
Ransom Ft. Lil Uzi Vert
On A Tuesday
Poppin Sh*t Ft. Anti Da Menace
Fat Racks Pt. 2 Ft BabyTron
Hit The Top
Santa Ft Loe Shimmy
Back Flippin
Can't Move Wrong Ft Trapland Pat
Moncler On My Coat
Gettin' Fishy ft SCY Jimm & Wizz Havin
Weeks Ft. NoCap
You Was Laughing
Jayda Wayda
A Day In The Noya ft. Loe Shimmy
Fat Racks
