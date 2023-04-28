Luke Grimes Releases Amazon Original Cover of Blaze Foley's 'Clay Pigeons'

Cover art

(UMG Nashville) Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist Luke Grimes today released an Amazon Original song, a cover of Blaze Foley's "Clay Pigeons (Amazon Original)." Grimes will perform that song and others, on Sunday, April 30, when he performs for the first time at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA.

"In my opinion, Blaze Foley is one of the more underrated singer songwriters in the history books of country music," said Grimes. "He truly was outlaw country in every sense, and he practiced what he preached. Clay Pigeons is not only my favorite song from Blaze, but one of my favorite songs of all time. The structure, melody, and lyrics are all so simple, yet they come together to say something so profound. The songwriting is masterful. There has always been something so comforting to me about the melancholy feel of this song."

For Amazon Music, Grimes covered famed Texas artist, Blaze Foley's song "Clay Pigeons," which originally was released in February of 1989. Stream the track here.

Fans can hear Luke Grimes' cover of "Clay Pigeons" by simply asking "Alexa, play the Amazon Original from Luke Grimes" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Grimes' debut Stagecoach performance will be included in the Stagecoach livestream which will be available to stream on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video at 2:35 p.m. PT.

Related Stories

Luke Grimes Shares New Song 'Hold On'

Luke Grimes Looks Back With 'Oh Ohio'

More Luke Grimes News