Meet Me @ The Altar Release Their Very First Live Album

(Elektra) Meet Me @ The Altar have released their debut live album, Live At The Forum. The live record arrives on the one year anniversary of their first performance at Los Angeles's iconic KIA Forum, where they supported 5 Seconds of Summer. Live At The Forum is available now via Fueled by Ramen.

"We played The Forum for the very first time last year when we were on tour with 5 Seconds of Summer. It was such a special show that we wanted to remember it forever, so we recorded it live that night," shares Meet Me @ The Altar. "We are releasing it on the one year anniversary of that night and we hope you like it!"

Next up, Meet Me @ The Altar will embark on a 21-city tour of North America supporting State Champs. The trek kicks off on November 8 in Austin, TX, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps on December 8 with two nights at New York City's famed Webster Hall. Knuckle Puck and Meet Me @ The Altar's Fueled By Ramen labelmates Daisy Grenade will also appear on the tour.

Live At The Forum Tracklisting

1. Same Language

2. Need Me

3. Try

4. Give It Up

5. Since U Been Gone

6. Complicated

7. Burnin' Up

8. T.M.I

9. Say It (To My Face)

10. Kool

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR 2024 TOUR DATES

Supporting State Champs

November 08, 2024 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

November 09, 2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

November 11, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 13, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

November 14, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

November 15, 2024 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

November 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

November 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 19, 2024 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

November 22, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

November 23, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 24, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

November 26, 2024 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

November 27, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

November 29, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall

November 30, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

December 01, 2024 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

December 03, 2024 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

December 04, 2024 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

December 06, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

December 07, 2024 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

December 08, 2024 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

