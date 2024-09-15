Meet Me @ The Altar Release Their Very First Live Album

(Elektra) Meet Me @ The Altar have released their debut live album, Live At The Forum. The live record arrives on the one year anniversary of their first performance at Los Angeles's iconic KIA Forum, where they supported 5 Seconds of Summer. Live At The Forum is available now via Fueled by Ramen.
"We played The Forum for the very first time last year when we were on tour with 5 Seconds of Summer. It was such a special show that we wanted to remember it forever, so we recorded it live that night," shares Meet Me @ The Altar. "We are releasing it on the one year anniversary of that night and we hope you like it!"
Next up, Meet Me @ The Altar will embark on a 21-city tour of North America supporting State Champs. The trek kicks off on November 8 in Austin, TX, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps on December 8 with two nights at New York City's famed Webster Hall. Knuckle Puck and Meet Me @ The Altar's Fueled By Ramen labelmates Daisy Grenade will also appear on the tour.
Live At The Forum Tracklisting
1. Same Language
2. Need Me
3. Try
4. Give It Up
5. Since U Been Gone
6. Complicated
7. Burnin' Up
8. T.M.I
9. Say It (To My Face)
10. Kool
MEET ME @ THE ALTAR 2024 TOUR DATES
Supporting State Champs
November 08, 2024 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
November 09, 2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
November 11, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
November 13, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
November 14, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
November 15, 2024 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
November 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
November 18, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
November 19, 2024 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
November 22, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
November 23, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
November 24, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
November 26, 2024 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
November 27, 2024 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
November 29, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall
November 30, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
December 01, 2024 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
December 03, 2024 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
December 04, 2024 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
December 06, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
December 07, 2024 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
December 08, 2024 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Say It To My Face Tour
Meet Me @ The Altar Share 'Changes' Video As Deluxe Album Arrives
Meet Me @ The Altar Cover 'Take Me Away'
Meet Me @ The Altar Announce The Pink Couch Tour
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start- Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Throws Punch At Dave Navarro On Stage- more
Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more
Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Has Died- Kelsea Ballerini Celebrating 'PATTERNS' Release At Madison Square Garden- BRELAND Delivers 'Icing'- more
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Megadeth Cancel Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start
Jane's Addiction Apologize For On Stage Fight
Flotsam And Jetsam Deliver 'I Am The Weapon'
Big Big Train Share 'The Connection Plan' Live Video
Meet Me @ The Altar Release Their Very First Live Album
The Funeral Portrait Dispense 'Gloom and Doom' Video
Robyn Hitchcock Unplugs For '1967: Vacations In The Past'
Texas Hippie Coalition Get Heavy With 'Bones Jones'