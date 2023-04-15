Megan Moroney Gets Introspective With 'Girl In The Mirror' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) "I loved the boy more than I love the girl in the mirror," admits Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records' rising star Megan Moroney in an introspective gut-punch with her third release titled "Girl In The Mirror" off her forthcoming debut album, LUCKY.

Described by Moroney as "the most vulnerable song I've ever written," the Moroney, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Matt Jenkins-penned stunner speaks the hard truth, as she wraps the ballad in a deeply personal, self-worth revelation. "Girl In The Mirror" finds Moroney reflecting on a glimpse in the mirror - and wondering who this woman is now, staring back at her. With raw vocals and a stripped-down sound from producer Kristian Bush - a delicate mix of acoustic guitar, feathery-soft steel, and muffled drums - she unpacks an all-too relatable realization of losing yourself in a relationship. Directed by Acacia Evans, watch the adjoining music video which captures Moroney coming face-to-face with herself on a stage surrounded by mirrors. "Girl In The Mirror" directly follows the already released buzz-colored title track and Top 15-and-climbing viral breakout hit "Tennessee Orange" off LUCKY.

Next up for NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, fans can tune in on May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT as it streams live exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. This nomination comes hot on the heels of her first career win for BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR for her Jason Lester-directed "Tennessee Orange" clip (view here) at the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS.

Kicking off her first SOLD-OUT headlining run with the PISTOL MADE OF ROSES TOUR this week, Moroney's follow-up trek, THE LUCKY TOUR, will launch in the fall. With many of the venues selling out within minutes, the 22-city tour kicks off with her New York City debut at The Bowery Ballroom on September 20, before taking her to major cities and iconic venues coast-to-coast including first-time stops as an in-demand headliner in Chicago (Joe's on Weed St.), Los Angeles (Troubadour), New Braunfels, TX (Gruene Hall), and more, through November. In addition, she's slated to support Country music icons Brooks & Dunn this summer.

