Melanie Martinez Announces North American Portals Tour

(Live Nation) Off the heels of the release of her latest album, PORTALS, Melanie Martinez today announced a 29-city tour of the same name. Produced by Live Nation, the highly anticipated run will kick off on May 30 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver making stops across the U.S. and Canada in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Montreal at MTELUS on July 15.
The 13-track PORTALS is highlighted by new single "VOID," written and produced by Martinez. Martinez first unveiled PORTALS last month with an instantly viral TikTok video causing pandemonium among fans around the globe, with teasers surpassing 115 MILLION views across socials. Hugely anticipated festival appearances this past month at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Bogota, Columbia's Estereo Picnic, and Lollapalooza Brazil saw Melanie Martinez debuting new songs for the very first time, performing as an otherworldly new creature which is a rebirth of her alter ego "Cry Baby."
The PORTALS Tour will find Martinez exclusively performing as Cry Baby at every show, where fans can enjoy hearing songs from her latest album.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Melanie Martinez's mailing list presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, April 5. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.
Fans can take part in the Melanie Martinez mailing list presale by joining her email list here by Tues, Apr 4 @ 5 PM PT to receive the presale code to their inbox.
PORTALS TOUR DATES:
Tue May 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Thu Jun 01 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
Sat Jun 03 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Sun Jun 04 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
Tue Jun 06 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Jun 07 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Jun 09 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
Sat Jun 10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Mon Jun 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Thu Jun 15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Jun 16 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Sat Jun 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
Tue Jun 20 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
Wed Jun 21 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Fri Jun 23 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat Jun 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 27 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Wed Jun 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Fri Jun 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline at The Mann
Sat Jul 01 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Jul 02 - Washington DC - The Anthem
Wed Jul 05 - Cleveland, OH - Nautica Pavilion*
Fri Jul 07 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sat Jul 08 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Mon Jul 10 - St. Louis - Saint Louis Music Park
Tue Jul 11 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wed Jul 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Fri Jul 14 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
Sat Jul 15 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
*not a Live Nation show
