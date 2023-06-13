Melanie Martinez's 'VOID' Video A Big Hit

Video still

(Atlantic) Melanie Martinez has scored a viral hit with her brand new video for her hit single "VOID," which received just under 750,000 views on YouTube during the first seven hours since their premiere this morning (June 13th).

Atlantic sent over these details: Directed, conceived and costume designed by Martinez, "VOID" is airing at the top of every hour throughout the day on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop following its exclusive premiere earlier today on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York City.

"This is the first song I fully produced on my own," says Melanie Martinez, I remember screaming that chorus while crying, it felt like a weight I needed to get off of me. The weight of my anxiety, the weight of my brain. A void. A dark place where you are left alone with your own thoughts for introspection, in order to find the light within yourself."

Recently announced as an iHeart Radio "On The Verge" artist of 2023, Martinez's official music video for "VOID" arrived this morning as the single is currently ascending the Top 40 at CHR/Top 40 radio outlets nationwide. "VOID" is featured on Martinez's blockbuster new album, PORTALS, available now in an expanded deluxe digital edition featuring three additional new tracks. The album became Melanie's highest charting debut on the Billboard 200 upon its release earlier this year, arriving at #2 with 142,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week - Martinez's third consecutive Billboard 200 Top 10 album debut, and the biggest first week for any solo female artist in 2023 so far.

PORTALS further debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Current Alternative Albums," "Current Pop Albums," "Top Album Sales," "Current Album Sales," "Internet Albums," "Digital Albums," and "Top Alternative/Rock Albums" charts, along with a #2 debut on the "Top Vinyl Albums" chart. An instant global sensation, the album proved Martinez's first #1 album debut in Australia, also landing at #1 in New Zealand, #2 in the UK, #3 in Canada and Ireland, and top 10 chart placements in Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

PORTALS also includes the hit single, "DEATH," which, along with "VOID," made history as Martinez's first original songs to debut on the Billboard "Hot 100." "DEATH" is joined by a cinematic companion video - directed, conceived, and costume designed by Martinez herself - which trended #1 on YouTube's Trending "Top Music Videos" chart and now boasts over 23M official views. The song was first teased with a series of eerie clips revealing the rebirth of Martinez's character "Cry Baby," quickly sparking a frenzy of theories and garnering over 115M views across all socials. The track and its compelling companion visual earned praise from the likes of Billboard, which raved, "The avant-garde pop auteur creates bold, expansive worlds with each project...While the dramatic five-minute track can be connected to her artistic reawakening, the kinetic drums and electronic elements will also make listeners feel reborn, too."

Martinez is celebrating the new album with her blockbuster PORTALS Tour. Newly announced European and Australian/New Zealand runs begins October 29 in Stockholm, Sweden, and then makes stops in Oslo, Copenhagen, Prague, Milan, London, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Madrid, and Lisbon. Martinez will then bring the tour Down Under, beginning January 28, 2024 in Auckland, NZ, followed by shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. Tickets for the European shows go on sale Friday, June 16 at 2:00 pm (LOCAL). AUS/NZ shows go on sale Friday, June 16 at 3:00 pm (LOCAL).

JUNE 2023

15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

16 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

17 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

20 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

21 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

23 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

JULY 2023

1 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2 - Washington DC - The Anthem

5 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

8 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

10 - St. Louis - Saint Louis Music Park

11 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

14 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

15 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

OCTOBER 2023

16 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center WTC

17 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center WTC

19 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Auditorio Telmex

21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Heineken Silver Live Out 2023 Parque Fundidora

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

31 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

NOVEMBER 2023

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Fortuna Hall

6 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

9 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

10 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls Wolverhampton

13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

15 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

17 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

19 - Brussels, Belgium- Forest National

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

22 - Warsaw, Poland - COS Torwar

23 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

24 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

26 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris - La Villette

28 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

30 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno

JANUARY 2024

28 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

30 - Sydney, Australia - Aware Super Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

2 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage

5 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

