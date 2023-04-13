Melanie Martinez Celebrates Highest Charting Album To Date With PORTALS

Album art

(Atlantic) Melanie Martinez is celebrating the biggest first week for any solo female artist in 2023 so far, and her highest charting album to date with the Billboard 200 #2 debut of new album PORTALS. With 142,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week, PORTALS further proves Martinez is a one-of-a-kind hitmaker. Along with her career-high chart debut, Martinez surprise released an additional three new tracks with a digital deluxe album expansion; PORTALS (DELUXE) is available now here.

PORTALS marks Martinez's third consecutive Billboard 200 Top 10 album debut, following Cry Baby (#6) and K-12 (#3). An instant global success, PORTALS boasts further debuts at #1 on Billboard's Current Alternative Albums, Current Pop Albums, Top Album Sales, Current Album Sales, Internet Albums, Digital Albums, and Top Alternative/Rock Albums charts, along with a #2 debut on the Top Vinyl Albums chart. International first week highlights include Martinez's first #1 album debut in Australia, #1 in New Zealand, #2 in the UK, #3 in Canada, #3 in Ireland, and top 10 chart placements in Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

PORTALS includes lead single "VOID," written and produced by Martinez, which debuted this week at #61 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and quickly dethroned "DEATH" as her biggest streaming week for a single to date. Both of which make history as Martinez's first original songs to debut on the Hot 100. "DEATH" is joined by a cinematic companion video - directed, conceived, and costume designed by Martinez herself - which trended #1 on YouTube's Trending "Top Music Videos" chart and already boasts over 12 million official views.

"DEATH" was first teased last month with a series of otherworldly clips revealing the rebirth of Martinez's character "Cry Baby," quickly sparking a frenzy of theories and garnering over 115M views across all socials. The track and its compelling companion visual earned praise from the likes of Billboard, who raves "The avant-garde pop auteur creates bold, expansive worlds with each project...While the dramatic five-minute track can be connected to her artistic reawakening, the kinetic drums and electronic elements will also make listeners feel reborn, too."

The multi-Platinum, 12 billion-streaming Martinez made her live debut as the new creature over a series of extraordinary festival performances heralding PORTALS last month including Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Bogota, Columbia's Estéreo Picnic, and Lollapalooza Brazil. Martinez will embark on the 29-city "Portals Tour" this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the immediately sold-out run will kick off on May 30 in Denver, CO making stops across the U.S. and Canada in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Montreal on July 15.

