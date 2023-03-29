Melanie Martinez Shares New Single 'Void'

(Atlantic Records) Ahead of the March 31st release of upcoming album PORTALS, multi-Platinum 12 billion-streaming artist Melanie Martinez is sharing the album's first official single, "VOID". The single - an alt-pop earworm written and produced by Martinez herself - follows the release of first track "DEATH," which has already earned her biggest first week streams and marks her first week 1 Billboard Hot 100 debut of any original release to date.

The cinematic "DEATH" music video, directed, conceived, and costume designed by Melanie Martinez herself, arrived to a YouTube premiere with almost 80,000 fans tuned in. The video is still currently trending at #1 on YouTube for music, and has already earned over 6 million official video views in just one weekend after release. The song was first teased with a series of otherworldly clips revealing the rebirth of fan-favorite character "Cry Baby," quickly sparking a frenzy of theories from fans and garnering over 115 MILLION views across socials. "DEATH" is the 13-track PORTALS album opener and "VOID" follows as the lead single.

Hugely anticipated festival appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19), Bogota, Columbia's Estéreo Picnic (March 23), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25) saw Melanie Martinez performing as the new creature and debuting upcoming music for the very first time. A wide-ranging live schedule will be announced soon.

PORTALS marks the 27-year-old NYC-born singer-songwriter-filmmaker's first full-length release in nearly four years following her 2 billion-streaming, RIAA Gold-certified second album, K-12, which proved a sensation upon its September 2019 release, entering the Billboard 200 at #3 - Martinez's highest chart placement thus far - with further debuts at #1 on the Alternative album chart, and #1 on the Soundtrack album chart. Hailed by Forbes as "a perfect conceptual album in the streaming age," K-12 also serves as a soundtrack companion to an eerily enchanting musical film, written, directed, and starring Martinez, now with over 106M views to date via YouTube alone HERE. K-12 was the 6th highest grossing film in the US on the day of its September 3, 2019 theatrical release, with one-night-only screenings in over 425 cinemas in 32 countries.

Martinez truly set forth on what has proven a remarkable creative journey with her 2015 debut album, CRY BABY. An unforgettable collection of provocative alt-pop framed as a modern fairy tale, complete with storybook illustrations and a dramatic structure that takes listeners through the life of its title character, the album instantly affirmed the multi-talented Martinez as an irrefutable artistic icon, thanks in part to a phenomenally popular series of hit singles and imaginative self-directed visuals that have amassed over 6 billion total streams and 1.5 billion video views. Named by SPIN as one of 2015's top albums, CRY BABY made its Billboard 200 debut at #6 upon its initial release while also entering the "Top Alternative Albums" chart at #1. In addition to its own 2x RIAA Platinum certification, all of the album's 13 original tracks - as well as three further songs featured on the CRY BABY (DELUXE EDITION) - have now been certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA.

