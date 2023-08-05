Michal Leah Releases 'Think I'm Gonna Love You' Featuring Her Fiance Caleb Hearn

(Nettwerk) Pop powerhouse on the rise Michal Leah releases her new single "Think I'm Gonna Love You," featuring fellow Nettwerk artist, and more importantly her fiance, Caleb Hearn. This follows the release of Michal's debut project, part one, which features the pop singer-songwriter's viral track "The Way I Love You."

Michal explains the meaning behind "I Think I'm Gonna Love You" stating, ""This song is so special to me. It was the first song Caleb and I wrote together and it came about so easily. It was funny because we started to write it as if we knew exactly what we were talking about, but we totally didn't. I can't wait for everyone to hear this song and get a little insider look on the beginning of the rest of our lives."

Each note in the song reflects the butterflies in your stomach, the warmth in your smile, and the anticipation of what lies ahead. Composing a song about this intoxicating feeling of falling in love becomes an intimate declaration, an ode to the certainty of love blossoming and the excitement of a future intertwined with that special someone.

""Think I'm Gonna Love You" is a truly special song. It originated from a simple phrase that my fiancé, who is also my collaborator on the song, and I used to say to each other when we first dated. Initially, we were both hesitant to express our love with the words "I love you" since it had only been a few months, but deep down, we both knew it. A few months later, we embarked on a writing session together with our good friend and collaborator, Andrew Tufano," says Caleb.

He continues about the songwriting process, "During that session, we managed to capture the emotions we felt at the earlier stage of our relationship and turn them into a song. It felt almost effortless because it resonated so strongly with our story. We deliberately kept the production of the song simple and organic, allowing the lyrics to shine through. Our goal was to create an authentic love song that you could enjoy with your significant other in the car or even walk down the aisle to on your wedding day. We focused on using just a guitar, bass, and vocals, as we wanted to preserve the vulnerability that we envisioned."

