Militarie Gun Share New Track 'Will Logic'

(Prescription PR) Following a live session for Dan P Carter on the Radio 1 Rock Show last night, Los Angeles' Militarie Gun today share "Will Logic," the third offering from their forthcoming debut album "Life Under The Gun" out June 23rd via Loma Vista Recordings, showcasing a new side to the band's sound compared to previous singles.
Speaking about the new track vocalist Ian Shelton says: "'Will Logic' is meant to be pure spite, it's the moment of realisation that someone is trying to take advantage of you and deciding you won't allow it to happen. There's some melancholy and fatigue in there, though ultimately it's a desire for the world to be trustworthy."
"Life Under The Gun" will include the previously-released singles "Do It Faster," which arrived with a video directed by Shelton and "Very High," which arrived with a Mason Mercer-directed music video emulating early 2000s teen drama intros.
