Militarie Gun Releases 'Live Under The Sun' Mini-Documentary

(Orienteer) Los Angeles' Militarie Gun releases their mini-documentary Live Under The Sun, which is now available to watch on YouTube following the broadcast premiere via VEVO's Retro Rock channel last night and the in-person premiere at Los Angeles' Brain Dead Studios earlier this week. In conjunction with the documentary's release, Militarie Gun will kick off their 2024 festival run this weekend when they make their Coachella debut. In advance of that performance, The Los Angeles Times has tipped them as an act not to miss.

Live Under The Sun sees the band and a host of their Life Under The Sun collaborators reunite at Manchester Orchestra's Atlanta studio to further reimagine the songs featured on January's EP, with guest performances from Manchester Orchestra, Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy, and Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids, who steps in for Alicia Bognanno of Bully for a performance of "Never F***ed Up Twice." Live Under The Sun provides a window into the growing community around Militarie Gun while highlighting bandleader Ian Shelton's dynamic and expectation-defying songwriting. The mini-documentary was celebrated at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles this past Monday with a screening along with a conversation between Shelton and Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull moderated by Yasi Salek (Bandsplain, 24 Question Party People) and an acoustic performance with Shelton and band featuring Hull.

Militarie Gun will be performing across the globe this spring, summer and into the fall. The band has a full slate of 2024 festivals that includes Coachella, Welcome to Rockville, Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Thing Festival, Louder Than Life Festival, Reading & Leeds, Aftershock, Project Pabst and more. Additionally, Militarie Gun will be supporting A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, and Four Year Strong on select dates this June before heading to Australia for a string of dates at the end of June and July with Hockey Dad. This fall, Militarie Gun will be supporting Manchester Orchestra during their 10 year anniversary COPE tour. Full live dates can be found below.

Life Under The Sun strips back a selection of songs from Militarie Gun's breakout debut album Life Under The Gun, which was released last summer, putting Ian Shelton's intensely personal songwriting center stage. Life Under The Sun includes "Never F***ed Up Twice" featuring Bully's Alicia Bognanno, "Very High (Under The Sun)," "My Friends Are Having A Hard Time" featuring Manchester Orchestra, "Will Logic" featuring Mannequin Pussy, and the cover of NOFX track "Whoops I OD'd."

Life Under The Gun was one of 2023's most celebrated albums, released to praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NME, Revolver, Stereogum, SPIN, Paste, The FADER, and more. The album landed on multiple best albums of 2023 lists including Alternative Press, The Ringer, UPROXX, Stereogum and Rolling Stone, who said Life Under The Gun has "taken everything that's uniquely cathartic about the hardcore and lacquered it with insanely catchy melodies." That catchiness has been on full display on TV with Taco Bell's ad campaign that prominently features Life Under The Gun's "Do It Faster."

Watch the Live Under The Sun mini-documentary above & see below for 2024 live dates and full Life Under The Sun EP and Life Under The Gun LP details.

Upcoming Live Dates

^ = with Gel

* = with Hockey Dad

# = with A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, Four Year Strong

% = with Manchester Orchestra

4/13 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/20 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/12 - Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

5/13 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows^

5/14 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy^

5/16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing^

5/17 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

5/29 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

5/30 - Lyon, FR @ Warmaudio

6/01 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/02 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat

6/04 - Donostia-San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba

6/06 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto

6/08 - Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park #

6/09 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater #

6/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater #

6/12 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater #

6/13 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica #

6/15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

6/16 - Buffalo, NY @ Terminal B at Outer Harbor #

6/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Theatre @ Great Canadian Resort #

6/21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena #

6/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Fest

6/23 - Scranton, PA @ Pavilion At Montage Mountain #

6/29 - Brisbane, Aus @ Fortitude Music Hall*

7/05 - Melbourne, Aus @ Margaret Court Arena*

7/06 - Sydney, Aus @ Hordern Pavilion*

7/28 - Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

8/01-04 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/10 - Carnation, WA @ Thing Festival

8/18 - Winterthurer, CH @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen

8/23 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party Festival

8/24 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/25 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

8/29 - 9/01 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore%

9/7 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore%

9/8 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom%

9/10 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks%

9/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore%

9/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount%

9/14 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues%

9/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center%

9/19 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore%

9/20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins%

9/29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

