Miranda Lambert Teams With Lone River

(EBM) Lone River's premium brewed beverages inspired by classic tequila cocktails were built on the pioneering spirit of fourth generation Texan Katie Beal Brown. Today, the brand praised by Eater as a "canned ranch water dynasty" meets its perfect pairing with the announcement of a multi-year partnership with superstar and fellow Texan Miranda Lambert.

"I don't do a ton of partnerships, but I was drawn to Katie's story, and found so many similarities with my own, so working with Lone River is really special for me," Lambert shared. "I'm a storyteller first and foremost, and that's exactly what Katie set out to do with this brand. Lone River was built on honoring her family's roots and sharing an authentic way of life in West Texas. I'm excited to see what kind of noise us Texas women can make together!"

Debuting on the heels of Women's History Month, the multimedia campaign fittingly highlights the entrepreneurial "do-it-your-own way" ethos on which Lone River and Lambert both got their humble starts, cutting their teeth as trailblazing Texas women. Honoring the rich tradition of the west with the spirit of modern country, the new campaign was produced by Anomaly and can be seen HERE and HERE.

Throughout the partnership, Lambert and Beal Brown will team up to empower like-minded entrepreneurial women (21+) in various cities through a series of luncheons, networking events and beyond. More details will be unveiled in the coming months.

"Miranda Lambert is the kind of person that makes me proud to be a Texan and I am so honored to have her as a partner on this journey as we continue to grow Lone River. She is the embodiment of the trailblazing spirit that built our business, and it is a dream to have the opportunity to see our brand through her eyes," added Beal Brown. "Through her iconic career in country music and beyond she's played such an important part in modernizing the ideals of the American West. I am so grateful to be a small part of this through Lone River."

Entertainment Tonight premiered the first look of Lone River's partnership with the country superstar - available to watch here.

