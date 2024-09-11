Miranda Lambert Will Deliver 'Postcards From Texas' This Friday

(EBM) As lead single "Wranglers" approaches the Top 30 at country radio, Miranda Lambert is set to release her ninth solo studio album, Postcards from Texas, this Friday, Sept. 13 via Republic Records. To celebrate, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winner joins NBC's "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" on release day, appearing during the 10 a.m. hour to discuss the return-to-her-roots album with fellow Texan Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

"I have not made a record in Texas since I was 18, my little independent album, so this is full circle - coming back home to the root, to kind of start fresh with a new label and sound and some new band members I haven't played with," reflected Lambert in a series of studio diary videos shared this week, adding "Being back home and really remembering why I love country music, it's already leaning way more country which I love."

The video series from Austin's legendary Arlyn Studios offers a further glimpse at the making of the album produced by Lambert together with frequent collaborator and fellow Texan Jon Randall, adding to early previews "Wranglers," "Dammit Randy," "Alimony" and "No Man's Land," all out now.

"My favorite part of being in the studio is taking something that was just a little guitar/vocal, three chords and the truth, a thought, and then you spend time with these amazingly talented people that bring this song to a whole different place. They bring it to actual life in front of your ears and it's such a magical process," she continued. "Making new music always gives you a little bit of butterflies, which I love because that means you still care after all these years."

As she continues to approach the album's highly anticipated release, Lambert will also appear as a presenter on tonight's Video Music Awards, airing live on MTV at 8 p.m. ET., and is tomorrow's guest on NPR's "1A" as well as Hello Sunshine's "The Bright Side" podcast and the "Calm Down" podcast hosted by award-winning sportscasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

With seven previous solo albums debuting at No. 1 and 2022's Palomino earning her a seventh GRAMMY nod for Best Country Album, both Vulture and GRAMMY.com named Postcards from Texas among the most anticipated projects this year, with the forthcoming release from the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history already racking up early praise.

Texas Monthly declares the album "that's Texan from hat to spurs" to be a key element in making this "a legendary month in Texas Culture," while Rolling Stone celebrates the "Lone-Star serenade" in the September print issue on stands now, noting that "'Alimony' is one of Lambert's funniest songs ever... [and] much of the LP feels earnest and reflective, from the travelogue 'Santa Fe' to somber moments like 'January Heart' and 'I Hate Love Songs.'"

"The Texas native remains strong and unapologetic... Her interests and creativity are more important to her than current trends," adds RIFF Magazine, proclaiming, "Postcards from Texas is a great reminder of why she's been making music as long as she has. Her authenticity, humor and quick wit help her make something worth listening to each time." Cowgirl Magazine also has high praise for the album, noting that it, "captures the essence of Texas through a mix of steel guitar-laden ballads, upbeat honky tonk tunes, and heartfelt acoustic tracks. For Lambert, this album is more than just music; it's a return to the places and feelings that shaped her... Postcards from Texas is a masterclass in the phases and stages of a songwriter deeply influenced by the likes of Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, and George Strait."

Postcards from Texas Track List:

Produced by Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall; songwriters in parentheses

"Armadillo" (Aaron Raitiere, Jon Decious, Parker Twomey)

"Dammit Randy" (Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Jon Randall)

"Looking Back on Luckenbach" (Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby)

"Santa Fe" feat. Parker McCollum (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure, Jessie Jo Dillon, Dean Dillon)

"January Heart" (Brent Cobb, Neil Medley)

"Wranglers" (Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, Ryan Carpenter)

"Run" (Miranda Lambert)

"Alimony" (Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally)

"I Hate Love Songs" (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

"No Man's Land" (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick)

"Bitch On The Sauce (Just Drunk)" (Miranda Lambert, Jaren Johnston)

"Way Too Good At Breaking My Heart" (Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jesse Frasure, Jenee Fleenor)

"Wildfire" (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)

"Living On The Run" (David Allen Coe, Jimmy L. Howard)

