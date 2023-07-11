Morgan Wade Goes Retro With '80's Movie' Video

(Sony Music Nashville) Morgan Wade has released another preview of her eagerly awaited sophomore album Psychopath, as she releases "80's Movie". The album will be hitting stores on August 25th.
The upbeat, breezy track was written by Wade and frequent collaborator Sadler Vaden and is featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily Monday. Wade chatted with Zane Lowe to talk about the track and upcoming album.
"If you want to feel instantly happy, you can watch a feel-good movie from the 80's and it'll cheer you right up" said Wade. "That nostalgic, joyful sentiment is what we were channeling when writing this song and I think we got there. '80's movie' is fun, melodic and light-hearted and I am so excited it's finally here."
"The way you grabbed me
When Harry met Sally
You made me laugh
Like an 80's movie
You drove me crazy
Like Baby and Swayze
Laying in the grass
Like an 80's movie" - Full Lyrics here
Excitement continues to grow for Psychopath, an astounding 13-track LP crafted with the help of notable musical talents, from A-list songwriters to studio musicians and Wade's longtime producer-guru/song whisperer Vaden. The title track was recently named one of Rolling Stone's Best Country Songs of the Year So Far, touting "The year's most unconventional country love song...captivates from the get-go."
