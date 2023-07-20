.

Morgan Wade Reveals 'Psychopath' Track Details

(Sony Music Nashville) Morgan Wade continues to peel back the layers of her upcoming album Psychopath, today unveiling the eagerly awaited project's intriguing tracklist.

Working for the first time with songwriters Ashley Monroe, Julia Michaels, Angaleena Presley, The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey/Lori McKenna/Liz Rose), Butch Walker, and more, Psychopath sees Wade even more viscerally vulnerable and exacting with her words.

Reuniting with maestro producer Sadler Vaden, Wade uses Psychopath's 13 tracks to explore the realities of growing up, loves lost and found, meeting your idols, to name a few.

The title track was named one of Rolling Stone's Best Country Songs of the Year So Far, and she chatted with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about her most recent release, "80's Movie."

Psychopath Tracklist:
1. Domino (Morgan Wade/Ashley Monroe/Sadler Vaden/Butch Walker)
2. 80's Movie (Morgan Wade/Sadler Vaden)
3. Losers Look Like Me (Morgan Wade)
4. Roman Candle (Morgan Wade)
5. Guns and Roses (Morgan Wade/Natalie Hemby/Sadler Vaden)
6. Alanis (Morgan Wade/Natalie Hemby/Sadler Vaden)
7. Phantom Feelings (Morgan Wade/Julia Michaels/Ben Rice)
8. Psychopath (Morgan Wade)
9. Outrun Me (Morgan Wade/Hillary Lindsey/Lori McKenna/Liz Rose/Sadler Vaden)
10. Want (Morgan Wade/Ashley Monroe/Angaleena Presley)
11. Fall In Love With Me (Morgan Wade)
12. Meet Somebody (Morgan Wade/Sadler Vaden)
13. 27 Club (Morgan Wade)

