Morgan Wallen Sets Stadium Attendance Record At Tour Kick Off

Photo courtesy Essential Broadcast Media

(EBM) For the second time in his career, Morgan Wallen walked onstage to a stadium full of fans last Friday night (April 14), this time setting the attendance record as 39,609 packed the stands. Soaking in his first of 58 shows in North America this year, on night one of two back-to-back plays at Milwaukee's MLB American Family Field Wallen's energy-packed set encapsulated his excitement in returning stateside to once again deliver his hits to the very fans who made them a success.

The tour name pays homage to his third studio album One Thing At A Time, which remains at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, where it has been parked for five consecutive weeks and counting. Hailed by New York Times as a "hit-stuffed streaming blockbuster," the album continues to break records, the latest surpassing Drake to become the artist with the most songs simultaneously charting on the Billboard Hot 100, with all 36 songs atop the chart.

The streaming success of the album once again launched Wallen to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 all-genre chart for his 11th career week, becoming the only core country artist to simultaneously rule the Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 charts.

One Thing At A Time has already yielded two No. 1 hits with 10-week No. 1 "You Proof" - the longest No. 1 in Country radio history - and "Thought You Should Know," which remained at the top of country airplay charts for three consecutive weeks. Current singles "One Thing At A Time" and "Last Night" remain in the top-20-and-climbing on country radio, while "Last Night" continues to see success on pop charts, becoming Wallen's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre chart.

Internationally, the album continues to soar, as it reaches its fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, with "Last Night" sitting at No. 1 on the Canadian Top 200 Songs chart.

Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour is produced by Live Nation in North America/United Kingdom and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand. It kicked off overseas March 15-25 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY, and continued stateside with tonight's show at American Family Field with HARDY; hitting New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park with Parker McCollum. The tour will return overseas this fall with stops in Canada before heading to The O2 in London on Dec. 3. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across North American dates.

Morgan Wallen 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

Sun, April 23 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*+

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri, May 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#

Thurs, June 1 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam^

Thurs, June 8 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^

Wed, June 14 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*&

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#

Thurs, June 22 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*#

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$

Thurs, June 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Thurs, July 6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Fri, July 14 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Wed, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^

Fri, Aug 11 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*%

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#

Wed, Aug 16 Boston, MA Fenway Park*#

Thurs, Aug 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park*#

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$

Sat, Sept 2 Washington, DC FedEx Field*$

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Remaining Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^

Thurs, Aug 24 Dieppe, NB YQM Country Fest^

Thurs, Sept 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri, Sept 15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Tues, Oct 3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sun, Dec. 3 London, UK The O2~

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman

$ Parker McCollum, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman

& HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman

% Riley Green, ERNEST

+ HARDY, ERNEST

~ openers TBA

