Morgan Wallen Takes Over London For Hyde Park Debut

(EBM) Morgan Wallen celebrated his Hyde Park debut with a London takeover on July 4, complete with projections of his One Thing At A Time cover art throughout four of the city's iconic destinations - Camden, Southbank, Tate Modern and Wellington Arch - and a surprise drop of a U.K. exclusive "Lies Lies Lies" physical CD.

Wallen's Hyde Park show marked his first U.K. appearance since performing to a sold-out crowd at The O2 in Dec. 2023, and the first time a contemporary country artist has headlined an all genre festival. Traversing the audience of 50,000 through 24 songs - becoming the largest country concert ever held in the U.K. - Wallen's pyro-filled set ignited the enthusiastic crowd, as he treated them to a solo rendition of current single "I Had Some Help," an acoustic performance of newly-released "Lies Lies Lies" and a plethora of hits before capping the night with "The Way I Talk" off his 2018 debut album If I Know Me.

Written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross and Chris Tompkins, and produced by Joey Moi, Wallen timed the release of "Lies Lies Lies" to his return to the city where it was originally recorded. Recorded at London's iconic Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios on Dec. 5, 2023, "Lies Lies Lies" was part of his Abbey Road Sessions, released on March 3, 2024 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his record-breaking third studio album, One Thing At A Time.

"Lies Lies Lies" arrives as Wallen's Billboard Hot 100 six-week No. 1 hit with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help" becomes 2024's longest running No. 1, while simultaneously skyrocketing to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in just seven weeks - the quickest climb to the top since Garth Brooks' "More Than a Memory" in 2007. The single's global appeal led it to reach No.1 across the UK, Australia and Canada, in addition to the US last week.

With a portion of every ticket purchased to his live shows benefiting The Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) - which operates on the core belief that all children deserve a chance to thrive, play, and create through sports and music - MWF earmarked $20,000 to support London Youth Choirs (LYC). LYC's mission is to improve access to singing and music for disadvantaged young people, and Wallen's donation will support them to find their unique voice and to thrive through music.

Wallen will return overseas on Aug. 28 in Stockholm, Sweden to kick-off his first-ever European tour. The seven show run will include additional stops in Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Glasgow, U.K. and more before concluding with two back-to-back nights in Dublin, Ireland.

