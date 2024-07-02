Morgan Wallen Releasing New Song 'Lies Lies Lies' This Week

(Republic) Morgan Wallen readies his highly-anticipated "Lies Lies Lies" for release on Friday, July 5 via Big Loud/Mercury/Republic. Written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross and Chris Tompkins, and produced by Joey Moi, "Lies Lies Lies" was originally recorded by Wallen at London's iconic Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios on Dec. 5, 2023 following his sold-out show at The O2 on Dec. 3, 2023.

Recorded as part of his Abbey Road Sessions, the digital series, including "Lies Lies Lies," was released on March 3, 2024 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Wallen's record-breaking third studio album, One Thing At A Time.

"Lies Lies Lies" depicts the narrator's attempt to convince a past love that he's moved on in one breath, before admittedly deeming them all "lies" and caving into his true feelings. With Holler noting Wallen injects "a sense of tenderness and vulnerability into his delivery" with his "distinctive, charismatic drawl," "Lies Lies Lies" has become a staple on his Pollstar and Billboard-awarded Country Tour of the Year, One Night At A Time.

Wallen will rein in the song's release in the city where it was originally recorded, as he prepares for his first-ever headlining set at BST Hyde Park London on July 4. Featuring openers Riley Green, ERNEST, Ella Langley, Alana Sprinsteen, Zandi Holup and more.

