NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The CAVES World Tour

(The GreenRoom) GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring their "high-energy, infectious" (Music Row) live show to arenas across the country this fall with "The CAVES World Tour."

The first leg of the tour is set to kick off October 13 in Savannah, GA and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests. Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 5 with an Insider's presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 9.

NEEDTOBREATHE has built a "massive live following" (Rolling Stone) and developed a reputation for their energetic "southern groove" (New York Times) and "some of the best vocal performances, instrumentation and stage presence" (Toronto Star).

The tour will support NEEDTOBREATHE'S ninth studio album CAVES, which is set to release this fall. The collection will feature a new batch of songs "that will be brimming with anthemic arena-worthy sounds" (American Songwriter).

"CAVES is the most ambitious album we've made so far, and it really feels like a new chapter for us as a band," said NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. "We can't wait to take this new energy to our fans on the road and perform these songs live. It's going to be special."

The CAVES World Tour

10/13/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

10/14/2023 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/15/2023 Southaven, MS Landers Center

10/17/2023 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

10/19/2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

10/20/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/21/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

10/23/2023 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center

10/24/2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/26/2023 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

10/27/2023 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/28/2023 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

10/30/2023 Orem, UT UCCU Center

11/2/2023 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena

11/3/2023 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

11/4/2023 Minneapolis, MN Armory

11/5/2023 Waukee, IA TBD

11/7/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

11/10/2023 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/11/2023 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/13/2023 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/15/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

11/16/2023 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

11/17/2023 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/18/2023 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena

Related Stories

NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' 2021 In Review

NEEDTOBREATHE Tour Raised Over A Million For Others

NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery Goes On Demand

More NEEDTOBREATHE News