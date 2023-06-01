NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The CAVES World Tour

(The GreenRoom) GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring their "high-energy, infectious" (Music Row) live show to arenas across the country this fall with "The CAVES World Tour."
The first leg of the tour is set to kick off October 13 in Savannah, GA and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests. Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 5 with an Insider's presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 9.
NEEDTOBREATHE has built a "massive live following" (Rolling Stone) and developed a reputation for their energetic "southern groove" (New York Times) and "some of the best vocal performances, instrumentation and stage presence" (Toronto Star).
The tour will support NEEDTOBREATHE'S ninth studio album CAVES, which is set to release this fall. The collection will feature a new batch of songs "that will be brimming with anthemic arena-worthy sounds" (American Songwriter).
"CAVES is the most ambitious album we've made so far, and it really feels like a new chapter for us as a band," said NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. "We can't wait to take this new energy to our fans on the road and perform these songs live. It's going to be special."
The CAVES World Tour
10/13/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
10/14/2023 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/15/2023 Southaven, MS Landers Center
10/17/2023 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
10/19/2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
10/20/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
10/21/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
10/23/2023 Albuquerque, NM Revel Entertainment Center
10/24/2023 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/26/2023 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento
10/27/2023 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/28/2023 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
10/30/2023 Orem, UT UCCU Center
11/2/2023 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena
11/3/2023 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
11/4/2023 Minneapolis, MN Armory
11/5/2023 Waukee, IA TBD
11/7/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
11/10/2023 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/11/2023 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/13/2023 Philadelphia, PA The Met
11/15/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
11/16/2023 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
11/17/2023 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11/18/2023 Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena
