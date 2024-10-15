NEEDTOBREATHE Revisiting Live From The Woods and Acoustic Live Vol. 1

(MPG) Grammy-nominated southern rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have announced two live album reissues in Live From The Woods and Acoustic Live Vol. 1, which will both be released on November 22 via Omnivore Recordings.

Since 1999, the Grammy-nominated southern rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have quietly emerged as a dynamic force in music, from releasing their debut album with Atlantic Records in 2006 to finding themselves playing arenas and receiving nominations for multiple Grammy and Billboard Music Awards.

When their Rivers In The Wasteland album was released in 2014, it debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, and topped the Rock Albums chart. Always an incredible and dynamic live act, the band recorded their September 13, 2014 performance at The Woods Amphitheatre at Fontanel in Nashville, Tennessee on that tour. Those recordings appeared the following year as Live From The Woods.

With 15 tracks spread across two LPs, and a double CD with two bonus tracks, Live From The Woods features material from across their young yet meteoric career. From the Grammy nominated "Multiplied" to "Wanted Man" (interpolating Modest Mouse's "Float On" on the live version) to "Brother" which cracked the Billboard Hot 100, Live From The Woods satisfies on every level. AllMusic recognizes, "Overall, while the track selection doesn't quite substitute for a greatest-hits collection, the album captures a strong live band delivering a clean, energetic performance (including revealing stage banter) that is certain to please fans and is an absolute must for anyone interested in a souvenir of the tour." The release was another hit, landing on the Billboard 200, Top Alternative Albums, Rock Albums, and Digital Albums charts.

In 2017, NEEDTOBREATHE embarked on an acoustic tour, taking their catalog into a new dimension and their shows to a new level. Acoustic Live Vol. 1 was recorded on that run during 16 shows at 14 of the band's favorite theaters across the country, including Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC, Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC, and the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

The 12-song collection was produced by NEEDTOBREATHE and mixed and mastered by the band's Seth Bolt (backing vocals, bass) at his Plantation Studios in Charleston. It represents over a decade of music from the band, with songs spanning across five of their six studio albums--from tracks like RIAA Gold-certified "Brother" and "Testify" to "Washed By The Water," "White Fences," and "Stones Under Rushing Water" (featuring Drew and Ellie Holcomb), and "No Excuses" including portions of "House Of The Rising Sun" while "Oh, Carolina" mixes in The Who's "Squeeze Box."

Available on CD and double-LP (featuring laser-etched Side 4 with album's cover art), Acoustic Live Vol. 1 is far more than some of NEEDTOBREATHE's greatest hits performed live, it's a new way to experience them.

Live From The Woods tracklist:

DISC 1

1. State I'm In

2. Wanted Man

3. Drive All Night

4. Difference Maker

5. Multiplied

6. Oh, Carolina

7. Wasteland

DISC 2

1. Keep Your Eyes Open

2. Washed By The Water

3. Something Beautiful

4. Girl Named Tennessee

5. Brother

6. The Heart

7. The Outsiders

8. More Heart, Less Attack

CD Bonus Tracks

9. Feet, Don't Fail Me Now

10. Devil's Been Talkin'

Acoustic Live Vol. 1 tracklist:

1. LET'S STAY HOME TONIGHT

2. Drive All NIght

3. NO EXCUSES

4. State I'm In

5. Washed By The Water

6. TESTIFY

7. Oh, Carolina

8. Stand By Me

9. Stones Under Rushing Water (feat. Drew & Ellie Holcomb)

10. White Fences

11. CAGES

12. Brother

Related Stories

NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The Outsiders Reissue

NEEDTOBREATHE Take Fans On The Road With 'When You Forgive Someone' Visualizer

NEEDTOBREATHE and Jordan Davis Team Up For 'Among Friends'

NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Summer Tour Dates

News > NEEDTOBREATHE