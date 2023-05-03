New Season Of Travis Book Happy Hour Podcast Launched

(IVPR) The Bluegrass Situation has announced the addition of the Travis Book Happy Hour Podcast to its roster of shows on the BGS Podcast Network. The first episode of the show's third season is out now, and features an honest and intimate conversation between Travis and legendary bluegrass/folk artist Tim O'Brien.
The Travis Book Happy Hour was created in mid-2020 by The Infamous Stringdusters' bassist Travis Book, as an innovative live-show format podcast, held originally at Asheville's Grey Eagle before moving to nearby Brevard. The show is hosted by Travis Book of the GRAMMY Award-winning progressive bluegrass band. Each episode delves into musical collaboration and conversation around matters of being and is edited down to interview segments and performances from the live show, presented in partnership by Americana Vibes and BGS [The Bluegrass Situation].
"When I realized I needed a partner for The Travis Book Happy Hour Podcast, The Bluegrass Situation was at the top of my list. Sitting at the intersection of all things Roots and Americana, I sensed that I could trust them with this project that's been so important to me and that our partnership would lead to more ears and more legitimacy in today's crowded podcast space," Book says. "Within minutes of our first conversation I knew I'd found like-minded individuals at BGS and that the future of the podcast was in good hands. Truly honored to be a part of the BGS family and I look forward to a long relationship, many more episodes, and a mutually beneficial future."
The Travis Book Happy Hour will be released bi-weekly for its third season, with upcoming guests including Graham Sharp and Mike Ashworth of the Steep Canyon Rangers, Cristina Vane, Cris Jacobs, Alexa Rose, and Travis' bandmates from The Infamous Stringdusters, Jeremy Garrett and Andy Falco. The show is available at TheBluegrassSituation.com and anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream- Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video- more
Lamb of God Announce Summer Headline Tour- A Skylit Drive's Original Vocalist Jordan Blake Has Died- more
Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Live At Third Man Records Album- Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'- Dierks Bentley- Eric Church- more
Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- Big Time Rush Release 'Waves' Video- more
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream
Bush Stream Lyric Video For New Single 'All Things Must Change'
Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video
Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring Addresses Allegations
Falling In Reverse Cancel Performances Due To Ronnie Radke's Laryngitis
KISS Perform 'Black Diamond' On 1975 Midnight Special Episode
Gary Moore The Sanctuary Years Boxset Announced