New Season Of Travis Book Happy Hour Podcast Launched

(IVPR) The Bluegrass Situation has announced the addition of the Travis Book Happy Hour Podcast to its roster of shows on the BGS Podcast Network. The first episode of the show's third season is out now, and features an honest and intimate conversation between Travis and legendary bluegrass/folk artist Tim O'Brien.

The Travis Book Happy Hour was created in mid-2020 by The Infamous Stringdusters' bassist Travis Book, as an innovative live-show format podcast, held originally at Asheville's Grey Eagle before moving to nearby Brevard. The show is hosted by Travis Book of the GRAMMY Award-winning progressive bluegrass band. Each episode delves into musical collaboration and conversation around matters of being and is edited down to interview segments and performances from the live show, presented in partnership by Americana Vibes and BGS [The Bluegrass Situation].

"When I realized I needed a partner for The Travis Book Happy Hour Podcast, The Bluegrass Situation was at the top of my list. Sitting at the intersection of all things Roots and Americana, I sensed that I could trust them with this project that's been so important to me and that our partnership would lead to more ears and more legitimacy in today's crowded podcast space," Book says. "Within minutes of our first conversation I knew I'd found like-minded individuals at BGS and that the future of the podcast was in good hands. Truly honored to be a part of the BGS family and I look forward to a long relationship, many more episodes, and a mutually beneficial future."

The Travis Book Happy Hour will be released bi-weekly for its third season, with upcoming guests including Graham Sharp and Mike Ashworth of the Steep Canyon Rangers, Cristina Vane, Cris Jacobs, Alexa Rose, and Travis' bandmates from The Infamous Stringdusters, Jeremy Garrett and Andy Falco. The show is available at TheBluegrassSituation.com and anywhere you listen to podcasts.

