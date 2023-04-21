Niko Moon and Zac Brown Share 'Heaven Has A Bar'

Single art

(Sony Music Nashville) Niko Moon has joined forces with GRAMMY Award winner Zac Brown for new release "Heaven Has A Bar." "It's a song of simplicity, down-homeness, and celebration. I think Zac and I find a lot of value in the simple things: Family and friends, and celebrating life is what it's all about," said Moon "This is about celebrating with all the people you love once you go to heaven."

"I like the imagination in this song," added Brown. "Whatever there is after life ends, that love of music doesn't go away. To go see all of our heroes that have passed away and play some music, maybe that's heaven for us."

With a decades-long musical history that took root when they were rising artists in Georgia, Moon and Brown have created Multiple No. 1 hits together, co-writing chart toppers "Loving You Easy," "Homegrown," "Beautiful Drug," "Keep Me In Mind," and "Heavy Is The Head," recorded by Zac Brown Band.

Moon has been performing "HEAVEN HAS A BAR" throughout his hot-selling AIN'T NO BETTER PLACE TOUR, which wraps May 4 in Toronto. With dozens of sold-out dates, Moon has been earning praise for his high-energy, good-vibe sets. He'll hit the stage April 27 in Albuquerque, NM and April 28 in Phoenix, AZ before hitting Stagecoach April 29.

Related Stories

More Niko Moon News