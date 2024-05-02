Parmalee To Deliver Innovative Listening Experience With 'Gonna Love You'

(BBR) Acclaimed country band and BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville artist Parmalee continues to capture hearts with their latest Stoney Creek Records single, "Gonna Love You." As the single, now Top 30, continues to climb the charts, the band will release six alternative versions of the song on Friday, May 3.
This innovative project offers listeners an array of ways to experience "Gonna Love You," including acoustic, acapella, slowed down, sped up, instrumental, or without the piano intro. With lead singer Matt Thomas' searing vocals at the forefront, Taste of Country said, "Gonna Love You" "...Expands on a winning formula."
"We're thrilled to offer fans different ways to enjoy 'Gonna Love You,'" says Parmalee's Thomas. "Each version brings something unique to the table, and you can experience the song in a whole new light."
Having performed the song earlier this year on both Good Morning America and The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she sat down with the band to talk about the song and the dedication to their fans and their career, the EP showcases Parmalee's versatility and creativity, giving fans new perspectives on the beloved single.
With its infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, "Gonna Love You" has quickly become a fan favorite and further solidifies Parmalee's position as one of country music's most compelling acts.
Join Parmalee on their journey with the "Gonna Love You" EP, available May 3 on all major streaming platforms and catch the band live on tour with Kane Brown on the "In The Air" Tour. Pre-save "Gonna Love You" here.
