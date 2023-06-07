PJ Harvey Gets Animated For 'I Inside the Old I Dying' Video

(The Oriel Co) PJ Harvey has released a second song, "I Inside the Old I Dying" from her forthcoming album I Inside the Old Year Dying. Today's song release is accompanied by an animated music video, directed by Cristobal Leon and Joaquín Cocina.
The films directors say "We envisioned the video as a short story about love, death, and resurrection. We imagined that the video can be seen as a little fairy tale and also as an intimate ritual. We wanted to keep the animation in a state of scenic and material rawness, as if the elements we see are not characters or props, but artifacts and talismans that are part of a ceremony."
Of the new single "I Inside the Old I Dying", PJ Harvey says, "This delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio. Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern. As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it. The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for.
In the lyric everyone is waiting for the savior to reappear - everyone and everything anticipates the arrival of this figure of love and transformation.
There is a sense of sexual longing and awakening and of moving from one realm into another - from child to adult, from life to death and the eternal."
To coincide with this second song release, Harvey has also announced a run of tour dates in the UK and Europe - beginning in late September with shows in Dublin, Glasgow, London and Manchester before touring throughout continental Europe.
22nd September - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland
23rd September - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin,Ireland
25th September - Barrowland, Glasgow, UK
26th September - Barrowland, Glasgow, UK
28th September - Roundhouse, London, UK
29th September - Roundhouse, London, UK
2nd October - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
3rd October - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
6th October - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
7th October - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
9th October - Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium
10th October - Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium
12th October - Olympia, Paris, France
13th October - Olympia, Paris, France
15th October - Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzerland
16th October - Volkshaus, Zurich, Switzerland
18th October - Velký sál Lucerna, Prague, Czech Republic
19th October - Velký sál Lucerna, Prague, Czech Republic
21st October - Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany
22nd October - Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany
24th October - Palladium, Warsaw, Poland
25th October - Palladium, Warsaw, Poland
27th October - Falkonersalen, Copenhagen, Denmark
28th October - Falkonersalen, Copenhagen, Denmark
30th October - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
31st October - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
PJ Harvey Announces New Album With 'A Child's Question, August' Video
