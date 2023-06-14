Rap Legends Eric B & Rakim Reunite At The Stone Pony

Photo courtesy NJPAC

(NJPAC) The North to Shore Music Festival celebrated 50 Years of Hip Hop with a history-making moment when hip-hop legends Eric B & Rakim, reunited for a history making moment as the first rap act to perform at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

"Performing at the Stone Pony is definitely a dream come true. I have been TRULY BLESSED during my career to have played at almost every premiere arena and venue around the world. So, to be able to be the first hip hop group to play at the Stone Pony, which has been the home to countless iconic acts...especially as we celebrate 50 years of hip hop, is unprecedented", said Eric B.

The golden age hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, first exploded onto the scene with the release of the iconic "Eric B. is President" in 1986. Their classic album Paid in Full, which sampled funk and soul-driven tracks, was monumental within the hip hop scene and was named the most excellent hip-hop album of all time by MTV. To this day, Eric B & Rakim remain one of the most iconic duos of hip-hop and are considered pioneers in the culture revered by today's emcees for furthering hip-hop's expansion with their unmatched definitive sound.

Eric B is a hugely influential DJ and beatmaker whose taste for hard-hitting James Brown samples touched off a stampede through the Godfather of Soul's back catalog that continues up to this present day. More than four decades later, he continues to blaze trails in music, business and on the big and small screens. Rakim meanwhile, still tops fan polls as the greatest MC of all time. He crafted his rhymes like poetry, filling his lines with elaborate metaphors and complex internal rhymes. He played with the beat like a jazzman, earning a reputation as the smoothest-flowing MC ever to pick up a mic.

Asbury Park (Now - 18)

Partner Venues:

Asbury Park Library

Turf Club

Springwood Ave Park

McLoones Supper Club

Robinson's Ale House

Stone Pony Summer Stage

Asbury Lanes

The House of Independents

The Wonder Bar

6/14 - Brian Fallon w/ Donovan Woods - The Stone Pony

Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem

June 14, 2023 - Stone Pony Summer Stage

NJ's Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem strips it down this summer with an intimate singer/songwriter performance showcasing the joy of living in the moment



6/14 - Sensational Soul Cruisers - The Wonder Bar

6/15 - TechUnited:NJ BetterCapital Conference - Asbury Lanes

TechUnited: BetterCapital Conference

Thursday June 15, 2023 - Asbury Lanes

Celebrate and explore technology with other top innovators at the TechUnited: BetterCapital Conference on June 15 at Asbury Lanes.



6/15 - TechUnited:NJ Catalyst Awards - Asbury Lanes

TechUnited: Catalyst Awards

Thursday June 15, 2023 - Asbury Lanes

Celebrate entrepreneurs at the Catalyst Awards Ceremony June 15 in Asbury Park with North2Shore



6/15 - Dentist with Special Guests Little Hag and Low Light - The Wonder Bar

6/16 - Vintage Turf Club Show - The Turf Club/AP African-American Music Project

6/16 - Demi Lovato - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Demi Lovato

June 16, 2023 - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Get ready for pop-rock powerhouse Demi Lovato to bring the house down with raw honesty and pure passion this summer.

6/16 - Brick and Mortar - House of Independents

6/16 - Nicole Atkins - The Wonder Bar

Nicole Atkins

June 16, 2023 - The Wonder Bar

Shore native Nicole Atkins brings her unique fusion of Broadway theatricality, classic rock, 60s psychedelia + plenty of soul to the stage this summer.

6/17 - The B52's - Stone Pony Summer Stage

The B-52's

June 17, 2023 - Stone Pony Summer Stage

American new wave sensation The B-52s are bringing their pop music lovefest to the Summer Stage.

6/17 - The Haunting w/ Echo Plum + Surf Haven - House of Independents

6/17 - The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw - The Wonder Bar

The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw

June 17, 2023 - The Wonder Bar

The Smithereens and Marshall Crenshaw bring catchy 1960s-influenced pop-rock tunes with attitude to the Jersey Shore.

6/18 - Clarence Clemons Celebration: Jarod Clemons and the Late Nights - The Wonder Bar

Clarence Clemons Celebration

June 18, 2023 - The Wonder Bar

Jarod Clemons youngest son of legendary E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons hosts this special celebration with his band "The Late Nights", one of the brightest lights on the current Asbury Park music scene!

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

Westside Wednesday

June 14, 2023 - Asbury Park Library

An Evening of Springwood Ave. Art (featuring Turf Club Photography Collection) Presented by The Turf Club/Asbury Park African American Music Project.

Sensational Soul Cruisers

June 14, 2023 - Wonder Bar

When you want to shake your groove thing, New Jersey's own Sensational Soul Cruisers is just the ticket.

Dentist/Little Hag/Low Light

June 15, 2023 - The Wonder Bar

It's a three-in-one as Dentist, Little Hag, and Low Light share a bill to rock Asbury Park at The Wonder Bar for N2S.

Brick and Mortar

June 16, 2023 - The House of Independents

Don't miss the sick beats, brilliant tunes + off-the-hook performances by Jersey's own Brick + Mortar.

Vintage Turf Club Show

June 16, 2023 - Turf Club

The Turf Club is back and ready for rejuvenation. Celebrate the West Side of Asbury Park with Asbury Park African American Music Project.

Old School Dance party featuring the Bouie Brothers Disco Dance Party

June 17-18, 2023 - Springwood Avenue Park

Shake your groove thing at the Old School Dance Party featuring the Bouie Brothers Disco, presented by The Turf Club/Asbury Park African American Music Project.



Newark (June 21- 25)

Partner Venues:

NJPAC, Prudential Hall

NJPAC, Victoria Theater

NJPAC, Chase Room

Prudential Center Arena

ODR

QXT

Swahili Village

Dutch's

Bar Vanquish

6/21 - Santana - Prudential Center

Santana

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - Prudential Center Arena

When Santana shows up with that signature Latin-blues-rock groove, you know you're in for an electrifying experience.

6/21 + 6/22 - Halsey with Live String Ensemble - NJPAC - SOLD OUT!

Halsey with Live String Ensemble

Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, 2023 - NJPAC, Prudential Hall

A special two-night only engagement to benefit arts programs and arts education across New Jersey.

6/22 - TechUnited:NJ BetterX Summit - NJPAC

Daymond John - A Better Future for All, Starts with Entrepreneurship

TechUnited: BetterX Summit

June 22, 2023 - NJPAC, Victoria Theater

Daymond John comes to North2Shore to share the philosophies and practices that have helped him in his continued success.

6/22 - Alanis Morissette with Special Guest Aimee Mann - Prudential Center

Thursday, June 22, 2023 - Prudential Center Arena

Alt-rock goddess Alanis Morissette returns to New Jersey for an exclusive metro area performance with special guest Aimee Mann.

6/23 - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes - NJPAC

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

Friday, June 23, 2023 - NJPAC, Victoria Theater

Straight from the Jersey Shore... get on your feet with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes!

6/23 - Marisa Monte - NJPAC

Maris Monte

Friday, June 23, 2023 - NJPAC, Prudential Hall

Experience multi-Latin GRAMMY® winner Marisa Monte's sophisticated swirl of Brazilian pop, rock and samba.

6/24 - Bill Burr Live - Prudential Center

Bill Burr

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - Prudential Arena

American comedian, podcaster and actor Bill Burr is bringing his irreverent, self-deprecating brand of humor to the Garden State.

6/24 - An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan - NJPAC

Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - NJPAC, Prudential Hall

Join comedians Stephen Colbert and Jim Gaffigan for an evening of conversation between two of the wittiest and most insightful voices in the biz.

6/25 - Ross Mathews: I Gotchu Gurl! An Evening of Standup Comedy - NJPAC

Ross Mathews

June 25, 2023 - Victoria Theater

The hilarious Ross Mathews joins North2Shore at the Victoria Theater June 25 for a night of storytelling, comedy + fun.

6/25 - An Evening with Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour - NJPAC

Natalie Merchant

Sunday, June 25, 2023 - NJPAC, Prudential Hall

Folk rock singer/songwriter Natalie Merchant of 10,000 Maniacs mesmerizes audiences with her strong, clear voice, heart-on-her-sleeve lyrics + catchy melodies. This will be a very special performance with The Orchestra of St. Luke's.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

NIFF: 4/26/92 Screening: "4/26/92"

June 21, 2023 - City Plex

Newark International Film Festival screens "4/26/92", an iconic film about the days leading up to the LA riots of 1992.

NIFF Lighting for Film and Television

June 22, 2023 - The Atrium @ 744 Broad Street

Learn how to light your set for film and television from professional lighting designers in the industry.

NIFF Screening: DAME DASH STUDIOS

June 22, 2023 - City Plex

Dame Dash Studios premiers a new film at the Newark International Film Festival June 22.

NIFF Special Screening

June 22, 2023 - City Plex

Newark International Film Festival premiers a special screening with top Hollywood Talent. Secure your seat today!

NIFF Acting Workshop with Tobias Truvillian

June 22, 2023 - Express Newark

Tobias Truvillian leads this workshop on the craft of acting and how to achieve your goals as a performer.

Leading Men in Hollywood Panel

June 23, 2023

NIFF brings you a sit-down chat with Lance Gross, Jay Ellis, Tobias Truvillian, Larenz Tate, J. Alphonse Nicholson.

Leading Women in Hollywood Panel

June 24, 2023

Sit down with Hollywood's Leading Ladies Michelle Mitchenor, Logan Browning, Eva Marcille, and Brandee Evans as part of NIFF at North2Shore.

NIFF Acting Workshop with Wendy McKenzie

June 24, 2023 - Express Newark

Acting coach and entrepreneur Wendy McKenzie leads this informal acting workshop to talk about the what, who, how, and why of acting.

From Hip Hop to Hollywood Celebrity Panel

June 24, 2023

Newark International Film Festival presents From Hip Hop to Hollywood with Dupre (DoItAll) Kelly, Redman, Ludacris + Lady London.

