Rat Pack Swingin' At The Sands Announce Christmas Show

(Sonic) The stars of 'The Rat Pack - Swingin' at the Sands' will be bringing the ultimate Christmas party to London's Adelphi Theatre for one night only this festive season.

After spending five years starring as Dean Martin in the hit West End show 'The Rat Pack - Live From Las Vegas', Mark Halliday created his first of many hit shows, 'The Rat Pack - Swingin' At The Sands' in 2010.

Over the past decade the show has gone from strength to strength, with appearances in some of the UK's leading theatres, spots on cruise ships across the world from Catalan to Colombia, events for corporate clients including Virgin Airlines and performances at outdoor shows everywhere from Denmark to Dubai.

With their mastery of the Great American Songbook, the show prides itself on authenticity, camaraderie, comedy and the ability to give everyone a swingin' time.

In Winter 2023, 'The Rat Pack - A Swingin' Christmas At The Sands' will promise a special Christmas edition of the show in London for one night only. Starring Tom Russell Fox as Frank Sinatra, Jim Whitley as Sammy Davis Jr and Phil Barley as Dean Martin, the show will offer audiences all the usual most-loved Rat Pack staples including "New York, New York", "That's Life" and "My Way" as well as singalongs to a range of festive favourites such as "Winter Wonderland" and "White Christmas".

Tickets available from 9AM on Friday 14 July.

