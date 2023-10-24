Restless Road Launching 2024 Last Rodeo Headline Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) Restless Road announce their 2024 Last Rodeo Headline Tour. The nine-city tour will see the guys kicking off their year in support of their debut album Last Rodeo, which was released just this past Friday (Listen here). The Last Rodeo Tour will start in Atlanta, GA on January 11, 2024 and culminated in Detroit, MI on January 27, 2024 making stops in New York City, Nashville, Minneapolis and more. Special guest Erin Kinsey will be joining the trio on the road.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the public starting this Friday, October 27th at 10:00AM local time with various pre-sales starting on Tuesday, January 24th. For more information on where to purchase tickets, please visit www.restlessroad.com.

Made up of Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, and Zach Beeken, Restless Road's standout harmony-driven vocals and "hard-hitting storytelling" (Country Now) are front and center on their debut album Last Rodeo. The project features 18 tracks including the title track, which Country Central called "undeniably catchy," and recently released songs "You Don't Have To Love Me," "Roll Tide Roll," "I Don't Wanna Be That Guy," "Sundown Somewhere," "On My Way," their #1 Sirius XM hit "Growing Old With You" and fan favorite "Bar Friends."

Contrary to the title of the album, Last Rodeo is just the beginning for the group. The title track is about resilience and staying focused on their goals, which this album is proof of. As Colton, Garrett and Zach have grown together, Last Rodeo encapsulates their journey through every twist and turn. With Colton married, Garrett currently engaged, and Zach single, the songs incorporate a wide breadth of stories about all different stages of life and love.

With appearances this year in the UK with Kane Brown, at Stagecoach and CMA Fest, the "Spotify Hot Country Artist To Watch" will spend the rest of the year touring alongside Russell Dickerson

Last Rodeo Tour Dates

1/11/24 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater

1/12/24 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

1/13/24 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

1/18/24 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

1/19/24 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

1/20/24 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

1/25/24 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

1/26/24 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theater

1/27/24 Detroit, MI Majestic Theater

