Restless Road Release 'Last Rodeo' Album Trailer

Album art

(Sony) Rising trio Restless Road (Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack) announce their debut album Last Rodeo will be released on October 20th.

The 18 track album features brand new hits as well as already released tracks "Last Rodeo," "I Don't Wanna Be That Guy," "Sundown Somewhere," "On My Way," their breakout success "Growing Old With You" and fan favorite "Bar Friends."

"If you would have told us a few years ago that we would be where we are today we wouldn't have believed you," says Restless Road. "We've been through so many ups and downs as a band, and that's what this is about. Never giving up and always keeping your eyes on the road. It's about believing in yourself even when people tell you no, and persevering until your dreams become a reality. And that's why the three of us are so excited for the biggest thing we've done yet."

Last Rodeo Album Track List

1. Last Rodeo (Trannie Anderson/Lindsay Rimes/Garrett Nichols/Zach Beeken/Colton Pack)

2. Head Over Heels (Zach Beeken/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Jacob Rice/Kyle Sturrock)

3. Growing Old With You (Charles Kelley/Jordan Minton/Jordan Reynolds)

4. Could've Been a Love Song (Zach Crowell/Ben Hayslip/Hunter Phelps)

5. Roll Tide Roll (Zach Beeken/Garrett Nichols/Kyle Sturrock)

6. Bar Friends (Geoff Warburton/Jordan Schmidt/Kyle Clark/Tyler Filmore)

7. Tell Me Not To (Zach Beeken/Emma-Lee/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack)

8. Go Get Her (Josh Jenkins/Brice Long/Mark Nesler)

9. I Don't Wanna Be That Guy (Colton Pack/Garrett Nichols/Zach Beeken/Jared Keim/Travis Wood)

10. 10 Things (Zach Beeken/Devin Dawson/Jared Keim/Garrett Nichols)

11. Leave Them Boots On (Zach Beeken/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Jonathan Smith)

12. Easy for You to Say (Zach Beeken/Josh Kear/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Lindsay Rimes)

13. You Don't Have to Love Me (Austin Shawn/Zach Beeken/Nate Kenyon/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack)

14. No Can Do (Jessi Alexander/Zach Beeken/Matt Jenkins/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Jacob Rice)

15. That Town and You (Ben Burgess/Devin Dawson/Joshua Kerr/Jordan Reynolds)

16. Most Nights (feat. Erin Kinsey) (Zach Beeken/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/John Pierce/Lindsay Rimes)

17. Sundown Somewhere (Ben Hayslip/Jacob Rice/Cole Swindell/Cole Taylor)

18. On My Way (Zach Beeken/Kyle Clark/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Lindsay Rimes)

2023 started with a bang with the trio being named as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch, and releasing a number of tracks including "On My Way," "I Don't Wanna Be That Guy," and "Last Rodeo." Country Central raved "Last Rodeo," is "undeniably catchy, built around big pop rock guitars," while Country Now claims, "Letting their hard-hitting storytelling skills take the lead, the band adds a bit of fuel to the fire in a post-breakup tune that doubles as a fresh summertime anthem.

The guys tour kicked off the year touring in Europe/UK with Kane Brown, played Stagecoach for the very first time, was all over CMA Fest (including having their very own dunk tank). They will continue through the rest of the year touring with Russell Dickerson and make spots at various festivals along the way.

Related Stories

Russell Dickerson Announces Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour

More Restless Road News