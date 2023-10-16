Restless Road Stream 'You Don't Have To Love Me' Lyric Video

(Sony Music Nashville) In anticipation of their debut album, Last Rodeo, arriving next Friday (10.20), Restless Road released a new track from the project , "You Don't Have To Love Me."

Written by the trio (Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, Zach Beeken) along with Austin Shawn and Nate Kenyon, "You Don't Have To Love Me" preludes the harmony-driven vocals and "hard-hitting storytelling" (Country Now) to come on Last Rodeo. The project will feature 18 tracks including the title track, which Country Central called "undeniably catchy," and recently released songs "Roll Tide Roll," "I Don't Wanna Be That Guy," "Sundown Somewhere," "On My Way," their #1 Sirius XM hit "Growing Old With You" and fan favorite "Bar Friends."

Contrary to the title of the album, Last Rodeo is just the beginning for the trio. The title track is about resilience and keeping their eyes on the road, which this album is proof of. As Colton, Garrett and Zach have grown together, Last Rodeo encapsulates their journey through every twist and turn. With Colton married, Garrett currently engaged, and Zach single - the songs incorporate a wide breadth of stories about all different stages of life and love.

With appearances this year in the UK with Kane Brown, at Stagecoach and CMA Fest, the "Spotify Hot Country Artist To Watch" will spend the rest of the year touring alongside Russell Dickerson.

Related Stories

Restless Road Share New Track 'Roll Tide Roll'

Restless Road Release 'Last Rodeo' Album Trailer

Russell Dickerson Announces Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour

More Restless Road News