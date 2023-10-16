Restless Road Stream 'You Don't Have To Love Me' Lyric Video

(Sony Music Nashville) In anticipation of their debut album, Last Rodeo, arriving next Friday (10.20), Restless Road released a new track from the project , "You Don't Have To Love Me."
Written by the trio (Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, Zach Beeken) along with Austin Shawn and Nate Kenyon, "You Don't Have To Love Me" preludes the harmony-driven vocals and "hard-hitting storytelling" (Country Now) to come on Last Rodeo. The project will feature 18 tracks including the title track, which Country Central called "undeniably catchy," and recently released songs "Roll Tide Roll," "I Don't Wanna Be That Guy," "Sundown Somewhere," "On My Way," their #1 Sirius XM hit "Growing Old With You" and fan favorite "Bar Friends."
Contrary to the title of the album, Last Rodeo is just the beginning for the trio. The title track is about resilience and keeping their eyes on the road, which this album is proof of. As Colton, Garrett and Zach have grown together, Last Rodeo encapsulates their journey through every twist and turn. With Colton married, Garrett currently engaged, and Zach single - the songs incorporate a wide breadth of stories about all different stages of life and love.
With appearances this year in the UK with Kane Brown, at Stagecoach and CMA Fest, the "Spotify Hot Country Artist To Watch" will spend the rest of the year touring alongside Russell Dickerson.
Restless Road Share New Track 'Roll Tide Roll'
Restless Road Release 'Last Rodeo' Album Trailer
Russell Dickerson Announces Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour
Sammy Hagar Recaps Night Two Of Cabo Birthday Bash Series- Iron Maiden Taking The Future Past Tour Down Under In 2024- more
blink-182 Share New Song 'FELL IN LOVE'- Judas Priest Deliver 'Panic Attack'- Orgy And Joey Scream Team Up With 'Ghost'- more
Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'- Parker McCollum To Burn It Down With New Tour- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Sammy Hagar Recaps Night Two Of Cabo Birthday Bash Series
Iron Maiden Taking The Future Past Tour Down Under In 2024
Lenny Kravitz Streams Lead Single TK421 From New Album Blue Electric Light
Singled Out: Sully Bright's Dark
Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video
New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video
Reunited Say Anything Share New Song and Reveal Album Details
Don Broco Recruit Tourmates For 'Birthday Party (Party in the U.S.A Remix)'