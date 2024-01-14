Restless Road Add Dates To Last Rodeo Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) Restless Road announced additional dates to their headline Last Rodeo Tour. With added stops in London and various college towns across the southeast such as Athens (GA), Knoxville (TN), and Tuscaloosa (AL), the tour will hit a total of 23 cities. The tour stops in Music City this evening for a show at Brooklyn Bowl. Restless Road will return to the UK this spring for C2C: Country to Country music festival as well.

Made up of Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, and Zach Beeken, Restless Road's standout harmony-driven vocals and "hard-hitting storytelling" (Country Now) are front and center on their debut album Last Rodeo, which was released last fall. The project features 18 tracks including the title track, which Country Central called "undeniably catchy," and recently released songs "You Don't Have To Love Me," "Roll Tide Roll," "I Don't Wanna Be That Guy," "Sundown Somewhere," "On My Way," their #1 Sirius XM hit "Growing Old With You" and fan favorite "Bar Friends."

Contrary to the title of the album, Last Rodeo is just the beginning for the group. The title track is about resilience and staying focused on their goals, which this album is proof of. As Colton, Garrett and Zach have grown together, Last Rodeo encapsulates their journey through every twist and turn. With Colton married, Garrett currently engaged, and Zach single, the songs incorporate a wide breadth of stories about all different stages of life and love.

Last year, the "Spotify Hot Country Artist To Watch" toured alongside Kane Brown and Russell Dickerson, while also making stops at major country music festivals like Stagecoach and CMA Fest.

UPCOMING RESTLESS ROAD TOUR DATES:

1/11/24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

1/12/24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

1/13/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

1/18/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

1/19/24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

1/20/24 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

1/25/24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

1/26/24 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theater

1/27/24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

3/02/24 - Rotterdam, NL - C2C at RTM Stage

3/03/24 - Berlin, DE - C2C at Verti Music Hall

3/05/24 - Hamburg, DE - Sound Of Nashville at Hamburg Kent Club

3/06/24 - Frankfurt, DE - Sound Of Nashville at Frankfurt Das Bett

3/08/24 - London, UK - C2C at The O2

3/10/24 - Glasgow, Scotland - C2C at OVO Hydro

3/11/24 - London, UK - Omeara

4/10/24 - Oxford, OH - Brick Street Bar

4/11/24 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

4/12/24 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall

4/13/24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

4/18/24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

4/19/24 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

4/20/24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Related Stories

Restless Road Launching 2024 Last Rodeo Headline Tour

Restless Road Stream 'You Don't Have To Love Me' Lyric Video

Restless Road Share New Track 'Roll Tide Roll'

Restless Road Release 'Last Rodeo' Album Trailer

News > Restless Road