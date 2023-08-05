Rob49 Teams Up With Skilla Baby & Tay B For New Single 'Mama'

Single art

(Interscope) Rob49 releases his blistering new single "Mama" with Skilla Baby and Tay B. Flexing his signature swagger alongside his peers, the track comes off ahead of the deluxe edition of 4GOD II, which drops later this month, and following several weeks of going viral on TikTok with the original sound currently having over 32k+ creates on the platform.

"I heard you got a man, but it's alright mama," the New Orleans rapper spits over dense percussion and ominous synths. "Let's go to the mall, I'm about to buy you what you like mama." Rob's collaborators then give their own, equally unfiltered, perspectives on modern hookup culture. Instantly catchy and infinitely quotable, it has all the ingredients of a summer smash.

"Mama" arrives just a matter of weeks after Rob rolled out the music video for the equally audacious "TRX" featuring Roddy Ricch - a highlight from his mixtape 4GOD II which dropped in June to rave reviews. While exploring the depths of his own psyche and experience, that project highlights his skill as a collaborator. He links with Icewear Vezzo on "BMF," taps Da Baby for "Hate It Or Love It," and joins forces with G Herbo on "Skeme."

Prior to that, Rob made waves with his 2022 mixtape Welcome to Vulture Island - a critically acclaimed project featuring Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby - to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman. Now with "Mama," Rob underlines his status as one of hip-hop's hottest new talents.

