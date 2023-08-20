Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'

(EBM) Following several teases on his social media and with five consecutive No. 1 hits under his belt, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery begins the next chapter in his career with today's release of his latest single "Cab in a Solo." The country crooner, who turns 30 this fall, has spent almost half his life making country music while continuing to push himself and grow creatively as well as personally.
Written by McCreery, Frank Rogers and Brent Anderson and produced by Rogers, Derek Wells, and Aaron Eshuis, "Cab in a Solo" offers the first taste of new music from McCreery since the release of his 2021 album Same Truck.
"I brought several of my writer buddies to the mountains of North Carolina for a few days to write songs, and that's where 'Cab in a Solo' was born," said McCreery. "This song is pure country. I'm excited to share it with everyone."
With a hint of neotraditional country and dash of 90's country nostalgia, the heartbreak track finds the happily married father in unfamiliar territory - lamenting a failed relationship.
I've sent a dozen texts and I ain't heard jack
I guess she's busy playing hard to get back
So, I bought roses and her favorite wine
Thinking we'd be making up in no time
But I'm parked here out on her street
Looks like the joke is on me
Sitting here I can't believe what I just saw
A couple shadows kissing on her bedroom wall
It's looking like my plan didn't work out at all
Our break turned into broke up
So now I'm finding out how heartbreak tastes
With a silver oak 1998
Drinking cab in a solo, solo in the cab of my truck
The new single follows the recent success of "It Matters to Her" the fastest climbing single of McCreery's career. The singer/songwriter has earned five consecutive No. 1 hits in the last few years including RIAA Platinum-certified No. 1 "Damn Strait" and RIAA Gold-certified No. 1 "You Time," all found on Same Truck: The Deluxe Album.
Earlier this summer McCreery joined the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour 2023. He is currently out on the road for his own headlining tour with 25+ dates through the fall.
