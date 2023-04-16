Shordie Shordie Delivers 'Thug Life' Video

Cover art

(Warner) Shordie Shordie has just shared an emotional new single, "Thug Life," along with the announcement that his new mixtape A Life For Two is set to release on April 28th via Warner Records.

On "Thug Life," Shordie Shordie delivers a passionate vocal melody over the track's exuberant production while reminiscing on the acrimonious nature of his most recent love affair. It's the first taste of what's to come on his highly conceptual new mixtape A Life For Two, which is loosely based on a real-life love affair in the semblance of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Including features from Octavian and 03 Greedo, A Life For Two is set to release on April 28th.

Following his 2022 release, More Than Music, Pt. 2, the sequel to his 2020 effort, >Music (More Than Music), and his first ever sold-out headlining 'On The Block' tour, Shordie Shordie's upcoming mixtape expands upon the detailed and dynamic songwriting fans have come to expect from the DMV standout. His refined aesthetic and unique approach to storytelling has netted Shordie Shordie over 1.5 billion streams as well as cosigns from heavyweight artists such as Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan as well as critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, XXL, The FADER, COMPLEX, HotNewHipHop, The Washington Post, and many more.

