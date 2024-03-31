.

Shordie Shordie Releases Melodic New Single and Video 'OkOk'

03-30-2024
(Warner Records) Flexing impressive versatility once more, Shordie Shordie unveils a slick new single and music video entitled "OkOk". The track's bright keyboard loop shines, and its head-nodding beat bumps.

Simultaneously, Shordie Shordie leans into the production with a magnetically melodic flow punctuated by his towering high register. Dropping quotable bars, he jests, "Pocket's getting fatter and my bitches call me 'Norbit'," while his vocals flutter on the question, "What you doing with that clown?" The stylish visual finds him at a photo shoot surrounded by models, in a luxury automobile with friends, strolling through a casino, and enjoying a lavish meal. It seamlessly captures the braggadocios vibe at the heart of the song.

Recently, he served up the stunning music video for "A Lot Of Miles" with Murda Beatz. Beyond reeling in over 1.3 million YouTube views, tastemakers such as HipHopDX plugged it. Meanwhile, the music video for "Drink" amassed over one million YouTube views. "A Lot Of Miles" stood out as the fifth video from his joined project with Murda Beatz, Memory Lane 2, following "Drink," "Contacts," "Don't Forget Me," and "Ride With Shordie Pt. 2."

